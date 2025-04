On March 28, 2025, a strong earthquake of 7.7 earthquakes near Mandalay, Myanmar, followed twelve minutes after 6.7 bounces, about 31 km south. Earthquakes killed more than 5,000 people and left behind billions of dollars in their wake.

Seismic events arise only 10 kilometers below the surface along the epic error, caused severe vibration and widespread collapse of buildings, and the damage of the infrastructure that extends to Bangkok, Thailand, about 1000 km away.

Researchers at the Jet Payment Laboratory (JPL) in NASA now used radar data and light satellites to capture an unprecedented ground movement during these earthquakes. Red pixel units refer to the movement north, while blue pixel units appear the movement to the south. (Photo: NASA)

Using pictures of the artificial aperture radar at the European Space Agency, the Eir -aperture, and the advanced photography and analysis team (ARIA) in JPL and Caltech, tracks the horizontal Earth's displacement within the rupture area.

Their analysis revealed the ground transformations that exceed 10 feet in some areas, while displacing the total rift that exceeds 6 meters, which clearly shows the huge energy that was launched along the error error.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the earthquakes resulted from the right -wing movement along this mistake to the north and south, which is located on the tectonic border between Indian paintings and Eurasia.

The rupture spanned about 550 km, making it one of the longest tear tear ever. Initial studies also indicate that the earthquake was a rare event “Supershear”, where the error rupture is widespread faster than seismic waves, intensifying destructive energy and contributing to extensive damage away from the epicenter.

The human outcome was destroyed, with more than 5,400 deaths and wounded thousands in Myanmar and neighboring countries.

Historical sites, mosques and thousands of homes were destroyed. The disaster prompted states of humanitarian responses in emergency and international situations amid the ongoing challenges represented by the civil conflict of Myanmar.

This earthquake is stronger in Myanmar since 1912 and highlights the decisive role of satellite technology in rapidly evaluating seismic risks and response to disasters in the vast and complex terrain.

I published it:

Sibu Kumar Tebathi

Posted on:

April 21, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/myanmar-earthquake-was-so-powerful-satellites-saw-the-ground-moving-2712135-2025-04-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos