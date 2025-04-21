



Bangkok: Seven earthquakes were registered in May Hong Son and along the Myanmar border on Monday (April 21) in the morning, according to the Detamental Monitoring Division of the Thai Ministry of Meteorology.

Between midnight and at 7 am, six earthquakes had its vehicles in Myanmar, while one happened in the Pay area, May Hong Sun. The strongest trembling, measuring 4.3 in size, hitting Myanmar at 4.17 am.

The earthquakes recorded during this period are as follows:

4.49 am: 1.7 trend was discovered with its center in Myanmar, about a kilometer below the surface and about 47 km southwest of the Ming area, May Hong Son Province.

4.17 in the morning: A tremor was recorded 4.3 convulsions with its center in Myanmar, about 10 km away, located about 159 km northwest of the Khun Yam area, Mai Hong Son Province.

2.11 am: A 3.2 -bone shake occurred with its position in Myanmar, about 10 kilometers below the surface and about 360 km northwest of the Bang Mava area, Mai Hong Son Province.

2.07 in the morning: A trep with 2.7 water was detected in Thailand, with the mile center at Mae Na Tong Subdistrict, MAE Hong Son Province, about five kilometers below the surface.

2.02 in the morning: A tremor of 2.7 channels occurred in Myanmar, about six kilometers, about 81 km northwest of the Bang Mava region, Mai Hong Son Province.

1.20 in the morning: A 1.3 -ingredient is reported in Myanmar, about 10 kilometers below the surface and about 54 km northwest of the Bang Mava area, May Hong Son Province.

0.38 in the morning: A 1.1 -ingredient in Myanmar, about 10 kilometers and about 67 km northwest of the Bang Mava area, Mai Hong Son Province. – The nation/Ann

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2025/04/21/seven-earthquakes-hit-thailand039s-mae-hong-son-province-myanmar-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

