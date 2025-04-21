Health problems in the epic city after the earthquake





The residents of Sagaing City, one of the worst links to the March 28, 2025 earthquake from health issues due to unhealthy and heat conditions.

SAGAING CITY was near the March 28 earthquake center and was one of the worst in places.

People there suffer from diarrhea and vomiting, probably caused by unsafe water, and from a heat blow because they have sufficient shelter from the sun after the collapse of their homes during the earthquake. Children under the age of five are especially exposed to these conditions, according to the healthcare agent in the city of Sagaing City, who asked not to be identified.

“After weeks of the earthquake, we began to see more health problems. Some children came to hospitals and clinics with vomiting. Others had guided because the water was not clean. Since many people had to sleep in the streets, some of them ended with heat from the intense heat.”

Vomiting was the most common problem among children who have developed health problems, with more severe transportation of clinics and hospitalization.

Another healthcare worker who volunteers in a clinic helping earthquake victims said: “The most common problem that we see is vomiting. Some children were very sick and were not even able to take the medicine because they were restricting a lot, and we had to give them salty drops. Recently, we had to send six children to the hospital in one night because of the severe voming,” said another healthcare worker who volunteers in a clinic that helps earthquake victims.

Most clinics and pharmacies in the epic area remain closed after the earthquake, forcing patients to request treatment in low clinics run by volunteers that are still open and provide free care.

These clinics provide care for patients from both the city and the surrounding areas, at a rate of 50 to 60 children who visit each clinic daily.

Currently, electricity and water have not been restored in many parts of Sagaing City, which creates more challenges to provide health care.

Now, after weeks of earthquake, health workers and civil society organizations participating in earthquake relief work began to feel pressure. Nevertheless, free clinics that help people in Sagaing City remain open.

Health experts have warned that there may be a spread of infectious diseases, such as diarrhea, in areas affected by the earthquake.

