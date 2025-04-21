





When a 5.2 -magnitude earthquake in the American city of San Diego on April 14, a video shows five African elephants that gather together in the middle of the box in San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Three elderly elephants, NDLULA, UMNGANI and Khosi showed, moving quickly to protect 7 -year -old Zuli and MKHAYA.

“When the elephant senses a danger, the herds instinct are to protect the smallest and the herd as a whole, so the extreme elephants roll and stampede the calves, and face the face of any potential predators,” said Mindy Ulbright, Amis mammals at the San Diego Garden of Animal.

Ulbright said, it is interesting that the male calf joined adults in the outer circuit while the females remained from the MKHAYA calf inside the circle. “Jose, who is 18 years old, can see her trunk to touch Zuli – as if he was, from a human perspective, to verify it. Zuli's role in the herd will change over time and is growing to the adult elephant.”

In about four minutes of the earthquake, the herd resumes the feed. Ulbright said that during the subsequent tremor, they formed a circle again, but they dispersed more quickly this time, and they may learn the attack was not a threat.

The biologist told the elephant Joyce Paul, the scientific director of the NGO at Elephantvices, e -mail, that circular behavior is called “Bunching”, where the elephants gather together in a narrow defensive circle facing the outside.

She said: “In this situation, they are the best ability to face a threat – while protecting the most vulnerable background (and youth) at the center and their most brilliant side in the face of the outside towards any possible danger.”

Paul pointed out that in the video, high elephants were raised and their ears spread “to look bigger and also to listen to any sounds related to the threat.” The gesture of touching each other was a “reassuring behavior”.

Paul said the elephants that are likely to gather during the earthquake because they “have receptors in their feet and the tip of their trunk is very sensitive to vibrations.”

She added twice with the elephants during the earthquake and saw similar responses. “In the wilderness they picked up the tremors several seconds before I did and ran together to form a handful or defensive circle in the same way they did in the zoo.”

In general, Paul said that the elephants are a handful whenever they feel weak, and the behavior is “very common” in the wilderness. She added that human interest and severe video media can be because captive elephants are usually less than the animation of the wild.

Paul said: “In wild elephants it has a lot to move them – the common events that bring them great joy, excitement and discomfort – and yes, fear.

A remarkable image of San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, California, with the permission of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.









