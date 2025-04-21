The earthquake: The Chinese executive authority was arrested on the collapse of Bangkok building





Monday, April 21, 2025 11:15 am the last update on: Monday, April 21, 2025 11:34 am

Anne/the nation

Monday, April 21, 2025 11:15 am the last update on: Monday, April 21, 2025 11:34 am

Chawling Chang, Chinese Railway Director No. 10, was arrested by Thai authorities at a luxury hotel on the Ratchadaphisek road. Photo: The Nation

“>>

Chawling Chang, Chinese Railway Director No. 10, was arrested by Thai authorities at a luxury hotel on the Ratchadaphisek road. Photo: The Nation

After the decision of the Ministry of Special Investigation (DSI) to classify the case that involves the Chinese railway No. 10 (Thailand), limited as a special issue-after the 30-storey construction project for the state audit office collapsed during the earthquakes last month-exploratory messages were widespread.

A business squad has been formed to achieve candidate shareholders ’allegations and to conduct raids and evidence exports via multiple locations.

For the latest news, follow the Google News Daily Star channel.

After collecting adequate evidence, DSI obtained arrest orders from the Criminal Court of four individuals: Chawling Chang, the main shareholder in Chinese railways No. 10 (Thailand), Manas Sarranan, Bracha Sercht and Sofyoun Michay as well as the company itself as a legal entity.

On April 19, investigators tracked Zhang to a hotel in the Ratshadhavik area of ​​Bangkok, where he was arrested. He looked amazed at the time of detention and asked for a translator, who also works as a legal advisor.

Zhang was then transferred to the DSI headquarters for more interrogation.

The three Thai suspects are currently requested to be named after the arrest order.

Later that evening, at approximately 7 pm, Justice Minister Toy Sodung and General Manager of DSI Pol Maj Yuttana Praedam held a press conference on the arrest of Zhang.

Taye has yet confirmed that the collapse of the building killed 47 people and left 9 others who were wounded. He pointed out that the investigation is being dealt with jointly by DSI and the Royal Thai Police.

Initial results revealed that three Thai citizens were used as proxy shareholders on behalf of foreign interests, which violates the foreign business law in Thailand.

Financial records have revealed transactions that exceed two billion dulls related to loans involved in Chinese executives. These financial arrangements paved the way for Chinese railways No. 10 (Thailand to secure a government contract through a joint project, which raises doubts about illegal bidding practices.

The authorities also study whether the case includes forging bids, while examining whether building materials – especially steel and cement – are industrial standards under the law of industrial products standards. Investigators review design documents, project supervision records, and nine rounds of design modifications, some of which may include forged signatures of engineers and supervisors.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their separate investigations on the charges of neglecting death and disappearance, without excluding the possibility of intention.

The minister emphasized that the Prime Minister and the government take this matter seriously, which entrusted transparency and fairness in all measures. He stressed that anyone who was found involved will be held accountable, and that if the issue is transferred to the National Anti -Corruption Committee (NACC), it will be dealt with accurately and fairly.

DSI also revealed that the company concerned has held 11 other decades related to many additional Thai individuals, prompting more audit by the relevant agencies.

Toui concluded that Zhang is still suspected and should be given the opportunity to provide evidence and defend himself. He admitted the reputation of the company, adding that the authorities are open to hearing their interpretation to determine the real reason behind the collapse of the building that killed many. He stressed that all procedures will take place in a clear and fair way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/around-asia/news/earthquake-chinese-executive-arrested-over-bangkok-building-collapse-3876411 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos