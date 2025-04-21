



When a strong earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, the Earth did not shout, he turned on the back of the back. Since the 7.7-Magnity shake divides the ground open in the town of TADA-U, it has revealed the presence of a long, buried structure under the layers of soil. Some believe that it could be the remains of the old water palace of the final royal family in the country.

The initial effects of the site – a group of stone stairs – was discovered again in 2009 when the locals stumbled on it during bread. But even the earthquake was not to break the surrounding land, as more structure appeared.

Now, archaeologists in the Department of Antiquities in Myanmar and the National Museum to study the site are racing, and it has been revealed elements such as handrails, brick platforms and riser steps that have been hidden for centuries. Not everything that archaeologists discovered underwater discovered by archaeologists in the past years.

The site raised magic quickly. According to palm leaves known as Bora Pike, the Old Water Palaces in the Connapopening Dynasty, also called the Third Burmese Empire, served religious and ownership jobs. These major spaces were often surrounded by mangoes, full of reviews, and distinctive festive stairs.

Some experts suggest that the newly detected structure can match one of this description, and may make it a creative part of history. But not everyone is convinced. While the location and the size of the structure are suitable for the palace bone, materials and design are similar to the most modest royal buildings, such as the Inwa Varkara Wooden Monastery or the ShwendAw monastery in Mandalay.

It may be a monastery or wooden monastery with some festive features, instead of a full old palace. The discovery also sparked some criticism, as researchers had an opportunity to study the site for more than a decade, but they were not fully achieved.

With the earthquake forced at their hands, officials now say they are planning to conduct more research and maintain the general education structure. Whether it is an old water palace or a simpler royal headquarters, the site is a reminder of the place where we come as people, and anything under the ground is worth studying and remembering it.

