



Did you feel it? 3.1 The earthquake that was discovered in parts of Ohio

Hadith: 12:27 pm EST, April 22, 2025

Did you feel it? An earthquake of 3.1 was discovered in parts of the center of Ohio on Tuesday. The United States's geological survey reported that the 3.1 earthquake felt near the city of Blezant, Ohio.

Blazant City, Ohio –

Did you feel it?

A 3.1 -sized earthquake was discovered in parts of the center of Ohio on Tuesday.

The US geological survey reported that the 3.1 -size earthquake is near Blazant, Ohio.

Many citizens reported their feeling in nearby cities and provinces, including Zandsfil, Caldil, Camperland and Senicafil.

To date, more than 30 reports have been submitted to USGs.

