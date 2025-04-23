A new radio program to bring hope and assistance to survivors from the Myanmar earthquake





Myanmar (MNN) – While the earthquake's restoration crawls forward in Myanmar, the Military Council extended the temporary ceasefire against rebel groups until April 30.

More than 140 final tremors have horrified the region since the first earthquake nearly four weeks ago. Daniel Sapotra serves with the Trans World Radio in Southeast Asia. It participates that people in Yangon are still living in the streets, unable or very afraid to take a shelter in damaged buildings. Now the rainy season is coming.

“Monsoon winds [season] It is always bad for people in Myanmar because even without the earthquake, when the monsoon comes, there is there [be a] “The flood is in many different places,” Sapotra says.

TWR partners on Earth in Myanmar exchange immediate aid. But their next push is the translation of the shock response radio program to Al -Burmi.

“During this type of [disaster] The situation, people begin to ask about life: “Where is God in all this? [They] Start asking about, if there is a god, then why [does] It allowed things like these terrible things that happen? What will happen to their future life after the death of their husband, or their entire families were eliminated by tsunami? Sometimes things, “SAPOTRA explains.

Al -Amal program was originally developed originally after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake. The real hope of the survivors of the earthquake will participate in the name of Jesus.

Sapotra says that translators in the program have a deadline for adapting the content to suit Burmese contexts. They are working with a group of consultants in Southeast Asia. He says that the previous translations of the program were fruitful.

“Our experience is that once this program is produced, it will [be] Like the door allowance, so that we can reach the heart of people. Then we build confidence with local communities that we are in fact an organization that we do not just want[s] Something broadcasts, but we really want to touch their heart. We really really want to help them recover from this shock in their lives. “

Each episode is closed with contact information that calls direct conversations. “Some of our listeners write to us and even contact us and ask questions, and this actually brings us deeper talks with them,” explains Sapotra.

Find your place in the story

Please pray for the wisdom of translators working this month and in early May, as they consider possible religious and political barriers in front of their mission.

We pray for the safety of Twr partners while traveling in political instability in Myanmar.

He also prayed until God opens the hearts of the listeners to receive the hope of Christ. We pray for Twr open doors to share more programs with listeners in Myanmar around the place of eternal hope.

Learn more about hope prevails here.

*alias

The head image is a representative stored image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mnnonline.org/news/new-radio-program-to-bring-hope-and-help-to-myanmar-earthquake-survivors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos