More than 150 were wounded after a powerful earthquake rock





Istanbul – Disaster Management Agency in Türkiye and Emergency Management in Türkiye said an earthquake with a size of 6.2 Istanbul regions and other areas on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports on severe damage in 16 million city.

The Istanbul Governor's office said more than 150 people were taken to hospital due to injuries while trying to escape the buildings.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of about 6 miles, according to the geological survey of the United States, with its center about 25 miles southwest of Istanbul, in the Marmara Sea.

An earthquake with a preliminary size of 6.2 has shook Istanbul, Türkiye. Usgs earthquake with a preliminary size of 6.2 has rocked Istanbul, Türkiye. Usgs

He felt in the districts adjacent to the Tikridag, Yalova, Borsa and Icizer and in the city of Isder, about 550 km (340 miles) south of Istanbul. There were many wireless tremors, including one measuring 5.3.

The accident, which started at 12:49 pm during a public holiday when many children were outside the school and celebrated the streets, caused widespread panic in Istanbul, which is on Tenerhooks because of the threat waving on the horizon with a large earthquake. People with panic rushed from their homes and buildings to the streets. Disaster and Emergency Management Agency urged people to stay away from the buildings.

More than 150 wounds

“Because of the panic, 151 citizens were injured to jump from the highlands,” the Istanbul Governor's office said in a statement. “Their treatments are continuing in hospitals, and they are not in a state of life.”

Many residents flocked to gardens, schools and other open areas to avoid being near buildings in the event of collapse or subsequent earthquakes. Some people put tents in the gardens.

“Praise be to God, no problems seem to be any problems at the present time,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an event that represents the national holiday and the holiday of the Children's Day. “May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of disasters, disasters, accidents and problems.”

National flags in Türkiye are displayed on buildings before national sovereignty and children's day in the financial district of Istanbul, Türkiye, April 22, 2025. The city has shook a strong earthquake. Reuters

Lila Akar, a personal coach, said that she was practicing with her student on the twentieth floor of a building when they felt severely shaking.

She said: “We have been incredibly shook. We have been around us, and we were unable to understand what was happening, and we did not think about an earthquake at first because of the shock of the event.” “It was very scary.”

Sinol Sari, a 51 -year -old resident, told a garden near his home, Associated Press that he was with his children in the living room in his apartment on the third floor of a residential building when he heard a loud noise and the building began to vibrate.

Sari said: “We immediately protected ourselves from the earthquake and waited for us to pass, then they quietly moved away from the house.” “Of course, we were afraid during the earthquake. We were worried about continuing. Since the Istanbul (Great) earthquake is (still) an expected earthquake, our concerns continue.”

“My children were a little afraid.”

Cihan Boztepe, 40, was one of those who hurriedly fled to the streets with his family in order to avoid a possible collapse. Boztepe, who was standing next to his Baksi child, told AP that he was living in Batman province, a region close to the southern part of Turkey where he hit earthquakes in 2023, and felt that Wednesday's trembling was more weaker and that he was not afraid.

Local residents are waiting for a street in Istanbul on April 23, 2025, after an initial earthquake. AFP via Getty Images

“At first we were shook, then stopped, then we were shaken again. My children were a little afraid, but I was not.

The Minister of the Interior in Türkiye, Ali Yerikaya, said that the authorities had not received reports on the collapsed buildings. Haberturk TV said there were reports of damage to the buildings.

An anchor NTV stated that the previous abandoned residential building and abandoning it in the historic Fatih area, which includes the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sofia Grand Mosque, had collapsed.

Kimal Sibi, mayor of Cocoxixi in western Istanbul, told NTV that there were no negative developments yet, “but he reported traffic jams, and said that many buildings were already at risk because of the density of the region.

In the zeytinburnu area, some people were injured after they jumped from the buildings.

The pedestrians were amazed and the people were running out of the buildings and on the street while the earthquake shook Istanbul. Urban reconstruction projects

Türkiye is crossed by two main mistakes, and earthquakes are frequent.

An earthquake of 7.8 on February 6, 2023, and hours after a powerful tremor, hundreds of thousands of buildings were destroyed or harmed in 11 provinces of southeast and southeast, leaving more than 53,000 people. Other people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

Istanbul was not affected by this earthquake, but the destruction increased fears of a similar earthquake, as experts indicate the city's proximity to the rift lines.

In an attempt to prevent the damage caused by any future earthquake, the national government and local administrations have started reconstruction projects in urban areas to fortify buildings at risk and launch campaigns to demolish buildings at risk of collapse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/23/world-news/strong-6-2-magnitude-earthquake-rocks-istanbul-no-immediate-reports-of-injuries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos