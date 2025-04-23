



An earthquake of 6.2 people beaten the Marmara Sea near Istanbul, which prompted wide panic and damage from injuries in the Turkish city, although there are no immediate reports of severe damage.

The ruler's office in Istanbul, a city that is at risk of major earthquakes, said that more than 150 people were transferred to the hospital due to injuries that were injured while trying to jump from the buildings.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of about 6 miles (10 km), according to the United States' geological survey, and its center was about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Istanbul, below the Marmara Sea.

He felt in the districts adjacent to the Tikrda, Yalova, Burza and Balicrir and in Izmir, about 340 miles (550 km) south of Istanbul. The Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, said that the earthquake lasted 13 seconds, followed by more than 50 tremors, which is the strongest of 5.9.

The earthquake occurred at 12.49 pm on Wednesday, during a public holiday when many children were out of school and celebrated the streets of Istanbul. People with panic rushed from their homes and buildings to the streets. Disaster and Emergency Management Agency urged people to stay away from the buildings.

“Because of the panic, 151 citizens were injured to jump from the highlands,” the Istanbul Governor's office said in a statement. “Their treatments are continuing in hospitals and they are not in a state of life.”

People gather in a park after a strong earthquake in Istanbul on Wednesday. Photo: Tolga Bozoğlu/EPA

Many residents flocked to gardens, schools and other open areas to avoid being near buildings in the event of collapse or subsequent earthquakes. Some people put tents in the gardens.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an event that determines the sovereignty of patriotism and the holiday of the Children's Day: “Thank God, there seems to be no problems at the present time,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an event that defines the sovereignty of patriotism and the holiday of the Children's Day.

Lila Akkar, a personal coach, said that she was practicing with her student on the twentieth floor of the building when they felt very shaken.

She said: “We have been incredibly shook. We have been around us, and we were unable to understand what was happening, and we did not think about an earthquake at first because of the shock of the event.” “It was very scary.”

Sinol Sari, 51, told the Associated Press that he was with his children in the living room in their apartment on the third floor when he heard a loud noise and the building began to shake. They fled to a nearby garden. Sari said: “We immediately protected ourselves from the earthquake and waited for us to pass,” Sari said. “Of course, we were afraid.”

Sari later said they managed to go home quietly, but they were concerned that a larger earthquake will hit the city one day. He said, “an expected earthquake, our concerns continue.”

Cihan Boztepe, 40, was one of many who fled to the streets with his family in order to avoid a possible collapse. Boztebey said that he was standing next to his early child, that in 2023 he lived in Batman province, a region close to the southern part of Turkey, where she hit the main earthquakes at that time, and that on Wednesday he was weak and that he was not afraid.

“In the beginning, we were shook, then stopped, then we were shaken again. My children were a little afraid but I was not. We collected our things quickly and went to a safe place. If it was up to me, we would have already returned to the house.”

Yerlikaya said that the authorities had not received reports on the collapsed buildings. He told HABERTURK TV screen that there were reports of damage to the buildings.

Türkiye is crossed by two main rift lines and frequent earthquakes. An earthquake worth 7.8 people on February 6, 2023, and after hours of a strong tremor, hours later, hundreds of thousands of buildings were destroyed in 11 provinces of southeast and southeast, leaving more than 53,000 people. Other people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

