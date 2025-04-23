



Istanbul, Turkish – for five horrific seconds, shook buildings, shelves of shelves, and wavy panic through Istanbul, cultural and economic heart in Turki.

The land located below Istanbul trembled at 12:49 pm (09:49 GMT on Wednesday, as it sent the accelerated millions to the streets where a 6.2 earthquake hit the sea off the western coast of the city. It followed many smaller twisted tremors, with sizes ranging between 3.5 and 5.9.

No significant damage was reported according to the authorities, although Istanbul governor Davot Gul said that at least 151 people were injured after they jumped from the highlands to escape in a state of panic.

Many in Istanbul are concerned that the city will eventually strike with a large earthquake, as happened in the past [Elis Gjevori/Al Jazeera]

The earthquake, which is concentrated near Celvry in the Marra Sea, has performed painful memories of previous disasters and let the population wrestle with fear of what may come after that.

In the high -end Nisantasi area, 69 -year -old Belg was at home when the buildings suddenly shook.

“People shouted at the building” is an earthquake! And the island said: “I ran abroad.

Near, cafes workers rushed to the street. One of them said: “We were only inviting our families,” as the final tremors continued throughout the city.

The earthquake coincided with national sovereignty and children's day, a public holiday, which led to the abolition of events and increased general anxiety.

Parents were seen walking in the streets with their children who still wear clothes for celebrations.

“I was on the seventh floor, about lunch,” said Zinib Karatas, 41, an independent designer from Csalle who came to the Maca Park in Nissantasi with hundreds of others wanting to integrate an open space.

“The walls in a cracked building, the glasses were linked. I did not wait – grabbed my cat and ran.”

She joined dozens of neighbors who already gathered abroad. Some of the pets that you hold, others, their phones, try to contact relatives. “We all ran out. Strangers were helping the elderly on the stairs. I felt crying,” she added.

Some in the garden are worried, and they say they will remain awake for as long as possible at night. Others plan to fill a small bag if they need to leave their house quickly.

The Turkiye Emergency Authority has warned the population against staying on alert, as the final tremors can last for hours, and even days.

History of earthquakes

While initial reports indicated a little structural damage, the psychological effect was immediate.

“Everyone was talking about 2023,” said Barane Dimir, 62, referring to the devastating earthquake, which killed more than 53,000 people in southern Turki, and 6,000 other people in Syria. “You can see it on the faces of people, and the same fear. The built did not collapse after that, but the memory returned back.”

In Nisantasi, the 35 -year -old Mehmet Café was helping agents abroad when he struck the final tremors. “Everyone remained calm, but the mood quickly turned. We just breathed our breath. We thought this was the great that we were waiting for.”

Istanbul residents have long been afraid of a large earthquake hitting the city, as happened in the past. Earthquakes, which have a size larger than 7 Istanbul at 1509, 1766 and 1894, caused thousands of deaths and destruction on a large scale. The 1999 earthquake in Isimit, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Istanbul, was killed by more than 17,000 people.

The city is located near the Northern Anatolia error, which is a major rift line that regularly leads to earthquakes.

The improved construction codes are designed in recent decades to counter the impact of earthquakes in the densely populated city, but many of them are still concerned.

“I am afraid of sleep tonight,” said Jakhan, an elderly man who lives alone. “What if there are strong high tremors tonight, I can't move quickly,” says with a wonderful smile. “If it is my time, then it is my time.”

