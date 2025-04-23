Today's earthquake: 6.2 tremors shaking Istanbul, buildings were evacuated





Istanbul earthquake: an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude to Istanbul in Turkey on Wednesday, April 23, shake the buildings and pay a quick evacuation, Reuters reported, referring to the presidency of disaster in Turkey and the Emergency Administration (AFAD).

According to the report, the local population was seen leaving their buildings as the earthquake hit the city, shaking buildings and structures.

The German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ) said the earthquake reached 6.02 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10 km or 6.21 miles, according to the news report.

The earthquake was also observed on Wednesday as one of the most powerful earthquakes in the city ever in recent years. Istanbul's population is approximately 16 million.

The damage of the earthquake

According to the agency's report, no immediate reports were reported on the damage when the earthquake struck the European and Asian beaches of the Bosphorus Strait.

The earthquake hit the city at 12:49 (0949 GMT) in the Silveri area, which is 80 km west of Istanbul, according to the report.

Initial inspections have not revealed any serious health or injury to public health.

“A 6.2 -sized earthquake in Silveri, Marmara Sea, Istanbul,” said Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya.

The Minister of the Interior also said that there are more than 50 final tremors, including some powerful after the main strike on Wednesday.

“By 3:12 pm (1212 GMT), 51 final tremors – the largest of which is 5.9 size -” according to the agency's report.

People were fleeing their homes as soon as the land began to shake under it.

“I felt an earthquake, I must go out,” said one of the weights heading in the news report. The decor came out of their fourth -class apartment near the city's tower in the city.

The number of dead?

Istanbul governor Davot Gul said that no one was dead on Wednesday,; However, many were receiving treatment in local hospitals.

“151 people were injured when they jumped or tried to jump from a high panic,” he said, assured that the injuries were not threatening, according to the agency's report.

“There is no destruction of residential buildings in the city, but an abandoned building collapsed in the Fatih area without causing any deaths or injuries,” Gul said in one of the two articles.

