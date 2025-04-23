



ANKARA – A powerful earthquake with a length of 6.2 from Istanbul, the largest center in Türkiye and a financial center in Turkey, on Wednesday, sending shock waves across the city, which includes more than 15 million people, which prompted widespread panic.

Health Minister Kamali Mimsucllo said more than 200 people were treated in nearby hospitals due to life -threatening injuries.

Mimsoglo added that no one died in the earthquake and injuries occurred due to panic during the earthquake when people jumped from the windows or fell.

Turkish officials urged citizens to avoid entering damaged buildings.

The Disaster Management Agency in Türkiye, AFAD, reported that the earthquake center, which struck the province at 12:50 pm local time, was located in the Marmara Sea, about 4.2 miles under the surface.

The earthquake was strong enough to feel it in the provinces of up to 300 miles.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that a total of 127 wireless tremors followed the initial tremor, including one with a size of 5.9.

TV footage showed that thousands of people have evacuated their buildings and gathered in the nearby gardens.

“Do not enter the damaged structures after the earthquake under any circumstances,” AFAD was published on the X.

With today more cold and darker, some of those waiting in the gardens returned to their homes while others remained abroad. Turkish officials said that sports stadiums, football fields and mosques will remain open to citizens who do not want to spend the night at home.

After the tremor, the Turkish authorities asked citizens not to use their phones unless they were an emergency to avoid the excess download of the network and use the Internet instead.

Yerlikaya announced that the damage evaluation efforts have started. Until this lines are written, no victims have been reported.

Later on Wednesday, the Istanbul Governor's office announced that there is no collapse in residential buildings inside the province.

Patients were returned in some hospitals in Istanbul who were evacuated as a preventive measure inward on Wednesday evening.

The earthquake was struck during an official holiday, which was celebrated on Children's Day on the anniversary of the establishment of the Parliament of Türkiye in 1920.

The local authorities in Istanbul said that schools will remain closed in Istanbul until next week.

Türkiye is located in a series of rift lines, and is frequently tested. Recently, more than 50,000 people have been killed in double earthquakes, numbering 7, which struck southeast Türkiye on February 6, 2023, affecting 11 provinces.

This developing story has been updated since the first publication.

