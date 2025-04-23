A strong earthquake that shakes Istanbul, affects dozens – DW – 04/23/2025





The largest city in Türkiye in Istanbul was exposed to an earthquake 6.2 on Wednesday, leaving at least 151 people.

The Istanbul Governor's office said that most of the injuries were the result of people trying to jump from the buildings, adding that “their treatments are continuing in hospitals, and they are not in a state of life.”

According to the United States' geological survey, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (about 6 miles).

Powers of pancakes and buildings rushed to the streets and to the city's gardens: Yasin Akgul/AFP What do we know about the earthquake?

The center of the earthquake was located about 40 km southwest of Istanbul, in the Marmara Sea, but it still felt strongly in Istanbul.

DW Correspondent Julia Han witnessed “shock and panic” among many Istanbul population.

“We have seen people leaving buildings and gathering outside in the open air. Fear is very understandable because Türkiye is one of the most earthquakes in the world,” Han added.

Han added: “Istanbul was affected by a strong earthquake in 1999. In 2023, huge shooks destroyed large parts of southeast Türkiye. This is on people's minds.”

“This is the danger that we live with in this city, and this is part of life here in Türkiye, unfortunately,” she said.

Hit the earthquake during the public holiday

People with panic rushed from homes and buildings to the streets and to the city's gardens, where many shocked the earthquake.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the earthquake, which started at 12:49 pm local time (9:49 UTC/GMT) lasted about 13 seconds and was followed by more than 50 defeats.

The earthquake hit the city during a public holiday, national sovereignty and children's day.

Children were outside schools and families on the streets when the earthquake was hit.

“Praise be to God, it does not seem to have any problems at the present time,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an event that defines the holiday. “May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of disasters, disasters, accidents and problems.”

The tremor was felt in the districts adjacent to the Tikrdag, Yalova, Borsa and Balicrir and in the city of Ezmir, about 550 km south of Istanbul.

Edited by: Rana Taha

“Correction, April 23, 2025: A previous version of this article referred to Istanbul as the Turkish capital. This has now been corrected. We apologize for the error.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-powerful-earthquake-shakes-istanbul-injures-dozens/a-72323815 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos