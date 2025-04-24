



advertisement

An earthquake that was initially measured in size 6.2 was measured from Istanbul and other neighboring cities and provinces in northwestern Türkiye on Wednesday. There were no reports on deaths or grave damages, according to Turkish officials.

At least 236 people were injured and are treated due to their wounds. Officials say most of the injuries were the result of panic attacks and trying to jump from the buildings.

Istanbul is a highly dangerous city of a large earthquake, and experts warn that the city has 64 % of the earthquake of at least 7 volume by 2030.

On Saturday, a shallow depth was 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The Epicting Center is the Marmara Sea, about 40 kilometers southwest of the most populated Turkish city.

He felt in the districts adjacent to the Tikkardag, Yalova, Borsa and Eczer and in the coastal city of Ezer, about 550 km south of Istanbul.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the earthquake lasted about 13 seconds and was followed by more than 100 thin tremors, with the most powerful size of 5.9.

The earthquake started at 12:49 pm local time on Wednesday during a public holiday, when many children were outside the school and celebrated the streets of Istanbul. People with panic rushed from their homes and buildings to the streets.

“We were eating breakfast. At first, we felt a small earthquake. At a later time, when we went to the pelvis to activate, I saw the shaking,” said one of the Istanbul residents speaking to Eurono.

The authorities urged civilians to avoid entering buildings that may have been damaged and said that sports halls and mosques will be open to residents who do not want to spend the night in their homes. The officials also urged the audience to stay in the open air as the final tremors were expected.

“We are lucky enough to live in an apartment based on.

The authorities received 378 reports on “structural damage” in various buildings, the Minister of Environment, Urban and Climate Change Moor Corome said, adding that 12 buildings were evacuated as a preventive measure.

Officials said only one building-one deserted structure, a long deserted in the historic Fatih area in the city-Ahar.

“Praise be to God, there is no problems at the present time,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an event that defines the national holiday of sovereignty and the holiday of the Children's Day.

Erdogan added: “May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of disasters, disasters, accidents and problems.”

Türkiye is crossed by two main mistakes, and earthquakes are frequent.

advertisement

An earthquake of 7.8 on February 6, 2023, and after hours of a strong tremor, more than 53,000 people were killed in Türkiye and destroyed or harmed hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 provinces of southeast and southeast. Other people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

In an attempt to prevent the damage caused by any future earthquake, the national government and local administrations have started reconstruction projects in urban areas to fortify buildings at risk and launched campaigns to demolish those at risk of collapse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/04/24/hundreds-injured-after-magnitude-62-earthquake-strikes-near-istanbul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos