Who frees new guidelines to prevent adolescent pregnancy and improve the health of girls

In an effort to fight the leading cause of death globally among the 15-19-year-old girls, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published today a A new guideline aimed at preventing the pregnancy of adolescents and its significant related health complications.

Among other strategies, a guideline calls for rapid action to end the child's marriage, expanding girls' education and improvement of access to sexual and reproductive health services and information – all critical factors for reducing early pregnancy among teens around the world.

“Early pregnancy can have serious physical and psychological consequences for girls and young women, and often reflect fundamental inequality that affect their ability to shape their relationships and their lives,” said Dr. Pascale Allotey, director of sexual and reproductive health and research in the special program of WHO, United Nations in Human Reproduction (Hrp). “So, solving this problem means creating conditions in which girls and young women can progress – ensuring that they can stay in school, be protected from violence and coercion, approach sexual and reproductive health services that support their rights and have real elections about their future.”

More than 21 million adolescents become pregnant in low and medium income countries each year, about half of which are unintentionally. With the effects of girls' education, social connection and future prospect of employment, early pregnancy can create cycles of intergenerational poverty that has become difficult to break. It also brings serious health risks, including relatively higher rates of infections and premature births, as well as complications from insecure abortions – associated with special challenges in approaching safe and respect for care.

The reasons for early pregnancy are diverse and interconnected, including gender inequality, poverty, lack of capabilities and inability to access sexual and reproductive health services. There is a strong connection with a child marriage: in countries with low and medium income, 9 of the 10 adolescent births are among the girls who were married 18 years ago.

Guidelines recommend holistic efforts to provide sustainable alternatives to an early marriage by strengthening education, savings and employment. If all the girls finished their high schooling, it was estimated These baby marriages could be reduced by as many as two -thirds. For girls with the highest risk, the guideline recommends considering the incentive to support high school, such as targeted financial scholarships or scholarship programs. The guideline also recommends laws prohibiting marriage under the age of 18, in accordance with human rights and community engagement standards to prevent practice.

“Early marriage denies the girls their childhood and has serious consequences for their health,” said Dr. Sherri Bastien, a scientist for sexual and reproductive health of adolescents in WHO. “Education is crucial for changing the future for young girls, while empowering adolescents – both boys and girls – to understand consent, take their health and challenge the main sexualities that continue to affect the high rate of child marriage and wound pregnancy in many parts of the world.”

Recommendations emphasize the need to ensure that adolescents can access high quality services of sexual and reproductive health that respond to adolescents, including contraception. In some countries, an adult consent is obliged to approach services, which is a significant obstacle to their use. Young girls who become pregnant must also be able to approach high quality and respected health care during and after pregnancy and birth, without stigma and discrimination, as well as safe abortion care.

Finally, Comprehensive education of sexuality And it is important for boys and girls to ensure that they know where to approach such services and how to use different types of contraception. It has been shown to reduce early pregnancy, delay the beginning of sexual activity and improve the knowledge of adolescents about their bodies and reproductive health.

This guideline updates the earlier edition of the 2011 adolescent pregnancy pregnancy pregnancy and is especially focused on preventing the child's marriage and improvement of adolescent approaches and the use of contraception. It supplements who is connected by the Health Service for Adolescents, a comprehensive education of sexuality and a gender -based violence.

Globally, there was progress in reducing pregnancy and birth of adolescents. In 2021, 1 in 25 girls were born 20 years ago, compared to 1 in 15 two decades before. There are significant differences. In some countries, close to 1 of 10 adolescent girls (15-19 years) are born every year.