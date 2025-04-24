MW 6.2 and 5.3 earthquakes near Istanbul: GFZ





Earthquakes, which were measured by the GFZ Geofon program, were located about 60 km southwest and southern Istanbul directly at a depth of about 10 kilometers under the Marrara Sea.

A MW 6.2 earthquake, as it was measured by the Geofon program for the GFZ Helmholtz Center for Geological Sciences, shook Istanbul this morning, Wednesday, 23 April 2025. In the Marmara Sea. After only 13 minutes, another earthquake measuring MW 5.3 was measured directly south of Istanbul, about 40 km away.

“On September 26, 2019, a strong earthquake occurred, which measures MW 5.7 in a similar location in the Central Marmara Sea. Today's 6.2 earthquake extends to the rift area of ​​that time, as well as in the direction of Istanbul. GFZ.

“We are closely watching the situation. Today's earthquake is the most intense in the region for more than 25 years. The focal mechanism, with an inclusive displacement, indicates that the earthquake has occurred at the present time. The region.

The area surrounding the Marmara Sea near Istanbul, which is of great ability with more than 16 million people, has one of the most dangerous geological structures in the world. North Anatolia error separates European tectonic paintings and Anatolia along more than 1000 km from East Anatolia along the Turkish Black Sea coast and through the Marmara Sea to the North Aegean Sea. Since the beginning of the twentieth century, more than 20,000 people have died there in strong earthquakes greater than 7.

According to the preliminary results, which are still preliminary, the first earthquake, which is 6.2, occurred in the middle part of the Marmara Sea at a transitional point between the creeping slow part and the creeping “Asizmi” from the earthquake area towards the west and the completely closed area to the east towards Estanbol. The fact that the 5.3 -year earthquake in southern Istanbul indicates the existence of stress redistribution increased the possibility of more earthquakes in that area.

More information: Geophysical Observatory on Anatolia's mistake (www-gonaf -Network.org)

Anatolia microbes are a major area for investigations that focus on earthquake mechanisms, earthquake interactions, and complex deformations within the limits of the transfer plate. At the northern edge of the Anatolia fine panels, North Anafz rift is one of the most important mistakes of the continental transformation on the ground, and it constitutes a plate border of more than 1000 km long with a high risk of the earthquake. Large parts of the Marmara Sea are south of the huge Istanbul is a seismic gap called a mistake of a length of more than 100 km. This means that there have been no severe earthquakes in this gap for a long time, so the tension accumulates there. Using a high -precision seismic well around the eastern Marmara Sea (northwestern Türkiye), the integrated border observatory work focuses on the rift slice. We hope that we will gain new visions in the physical processes that occur before and after, after and after a strong earthquake (M> 7), as well as to redefine and calibrate earthquake models and implement risk assessments of the nearby Istanbul. In this way, we contribute to the early warning system in Istanbul.

