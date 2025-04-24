



The video above: The air expectations earthquake took place on Wednesday late on Tuesday in northwest of Georgia, near the Tennessee state line and less than 60 miles east of Alabama. A 2.4 earthquake occurred at 1:22 pm Easter with the Epicient Center about 4.7 miles from Kochota, Georgia, according to the American geographical survey. The earthquake map here was shown. The tremor was discovered at a depth of 11 km. The geological survey said that this size usually only causes a simple problem, if any.

An earthquake took place late on Tuesday in the northwest of Georgia, near the Tennessee state line and less than 60 miles east of Alabama.

A 2.4 earthquake occurred at 1:22 pm Easter with an equality center about 4.7 miles from Kochota, Georgia, according to the American Geological Survey.

The tremor was discovered at a depth of 11 km.

The geological survey said that this size usually causes minor problems, if any.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/georgia-earthquake-alabama-tennessee/64563541

