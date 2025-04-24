CNN Achievement reports directly during a 6.2 -magnitude earthquake





A television broadcaster in Türkiye delivered the news – where it struck the country's earthquake.

As we saw in joint footage on social media, CNN Türk Anchor Meltem Bozbeyoğlu was in the middle of the broadcast when the studio began to vibrate.

The journalist raised her hand, and her voice appears to be trembling in a state of alarm, as the 6.2 earthquake shook Istanbul a short time ago from 1 pm local time on Wednesday, April 23.

According to the country's interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya, the earthquake lasted in 13 seconds, followed by more than 50 tremors at the end – the most powerful measuring 5.9 – was the Associated Press.

In the wake of the earthquake, officials said more than 150 people were injured.

“Because of the panic, 151 citizens were injured to jump from the highlands,” the Istanbul Governor's office said in a statement. “Their treatments are continuing in hospitals, and they are not in a state of life.”

The earthquake took place on a public vacation, with children outside the school and residents of work, the perpetrator said.

CNN anchor reports live on the air where multiple earthquakes hit Istanbul.

“Praise be to God, it does not seem to be any problems at the present time,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an event that represents the sovereignty of patriotism and the holiday of the Children's Day. “May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of disasters, disasters, accidents and problems.”

The earthquake is focused off the coast of Istanbul in the Marra Sea, about 40 miles to the west of the city.

The city's population gathered in open spaces and some of them raised the tents in order to stay safe from the continuous final tremors, the BBC said.

“Initially I thought I was going to fainting,” Salim Ostooglu, a university student, told the BBC from the external place. “Then I realized that it was an earthquake. I shouted to alert others and ran out.”

He added, “I will stay here tonight.”

The earthquake comes approximately one month after hitting an earthquake of 7.7 degrees Myanmar and Thailand, killing more than 3,300 people.

