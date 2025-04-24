



Government media said on Thursday that the Myanmar authorities arrested the Tijook mine to spread panic by predicting another strong earthquake in the wake of last month.

John Mo, who has more than 300,000 Titok, expects on April 9 that an “very strong” earthquake will hit “every city in Myanmar” within 12 days.

“People in the long buildings should not remain during the day,” said the official name on his video. 3.3 million times.

“Take important things with you and escape buildings during shaking.”

An earthquake last month was killed in the central belt in Myanmar more than 3,700 and left 60,000 living in tents camps, according to the United Nations, and a lot of fear of returning to their homes as the final tremors continue.

John Mo, 21, was arrested in a morning raid at his home in the Central Monua on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Myanmar military government, which was published in the government media on Thursday.

“We got information about the fake news that is published through the Tiktok account that a severe earthquake will collide,” the statement said.

“Action against him will be taken effectively according to the law. Likewise, we will also take effective measures against those who write, publish or share fake news.”

Nan Nan, resident of Yangon, told Agence France -Presse that she had not believed the social media site, but many neighbors had.

“Most of my neighbors dared not to stay in their apartments and live on the street that day,” said 35 -year -old. “My friend rented a small house outside Yangon in preparation.”

The title is John MEE The Tiktok “John (Palmistry) and issues regular text predictions against the background of Cosmos rotating.

His expectations included other weather disasters, the release of civil leader Aung San Suu Ki, who was removed from the country's 2021 coup, and US air strikes on Myanmar soil.

Early warning systems are located – sensor sensor and a signaling signal than the shock wave speed.

However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says that the prediction of tremors early is scientifically impossible.

“Usgs or any other scientists have not predicted a large earthquake,” says a statement on its website.

“We don't know how, and we do not expect to know how at any time in the foreseeable future.”

Obtaining assistance to the needy in Myanmar has proven that it was difficult in a country where the main infrastructure was severely damaged and where the civil war was already raging before the 7.7 -size earthquake.

In the neighboring Thailand, the earthquake felt strongly in Capital Bangkok, but only one building completely collapsed. Thai authorities requested an investigation into this isolated collapse to determine whether it could be due to insufficient building materials, design defects or failure in the inspection process.

