At least 236 of the population after jumping from the buildings in a state of panic after an earthquake of 6.2 people hit Istanbul on Wednesday.

Many residents were forced to spend the night outdoors after strong tremors.

The earthquake struck, with a deeper depth of six miles (10 km), with its position in the Marra Sea, about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Istanbul, according to the United States's geological survey.

Health Minister Kimal Mimsoglo said that a total of 236 people from all over the city were treated in hospitals after they survived the fall or jumping from the building to escape the earthquake.

He said that 173 injuries were in Istanbul while the rest were in the surrounding provinces.

The earthquake was struck at 12.49 pm on Wednesday, and a public holiday when many children were outside the school and celebrated in the streets of Istanbul, the city with a population of 16 million.

Open the image in the exhibition

Local population awaits a park in Istanbul on April 23, 2025, after an AFP (AFP on Getty Images)

The tremors were felt in the provinces adjacent to Tikradag, Yalova, Borsa and Eczer and in the coastal city of Isder, about 340 miles south of Istanbul.

Officials said only one building, which is one deserted structure, has long deserted in the historic Fatih area of ​​the city, had collapsed.

The authorities received 378 reports on “structural damage” in various buildings, the Minister of Environment, Urban and Climate Change Moor Corome said, adding that 12 buildings were evacuated as a preventive measure.

Hundreds of residents were terrified because the city is considered a major risk of a major earthquake and resorted to jumping from windows and balconies in their homes, for fear of the collapse of buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the earthquake lasted 13 seconds and was followed by more than 100 high tremors, which is the most powerful measuring 5.9 in size.

CCTV shots from Street showed a man jumping on the surface of a car and sliding. He looked painful as he walked to walk away from the car.

A television anchor appeared in a shock and urged the control room to “call my mother” as she was arrested on the camera during a live broadcast. The CNN TURK MelTEM Bozbeyoğlu showed the presentation presenter while shook the studio and called her team over and over the request of her mother.

The authorities have urged the residents to avoid entering buildings that may have been affected and may be at risk of falling. People have been urged to move to sports halls and mosques that will be open to the residents of the house who do not want to spend the night in their homes.

Open the image in the exhibition

(AFP via Getty Images)

Some residents blocked the tents in the gardens to spend the night outdoors as the final tremors continued to shake the buildings.

“Praise be to God, there is no problems at the present time,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an event that defines the national holiday of sovereignty and the holiday of the Children's Day.

“May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of disasters, disasters, accidents and problems.”

“She was a very frightening moment,” Lila Akkar, a figure, said, “She was a very frightening moment,” and she happened when she was practicing with her student on the twentieth floor of the building.

She said: “We have been rocked incredibly. We have been around us, and we were unable to understand what was happening, and we did not think about an earthquake at the beginning because of the shock.”

Serol Sari, 51, said that he was with his children in the living room in their apartment on the third floor when he heard a loud noise and the building began to vibrate.

Sari said: “They fled to a nearby garden where” wait for it to pass, “adding that they remained concerned even after they returned home.

Sihan Bouztebe, 40, said that he fled to the street with his family and remembered the 2023 earthquake when he lived in Batman Province.

“At first we were shook, then stopped, then we were shaken again,” standing next to a crying child.

The Minister of Education, Youssef Tikin, said that schools have been closed for the week until Friday in Istanbul, but “in line with the need for a safe space, the gardens of our school are open to use all our citizens.”

Türkiye is crossed by two main mistakes, and earthquakes are frequent.

At least 53,000 people were killed in an earthquake of 7.8 people on February 6, 2023, followed by a strong tremor. The earthquake caused huge damage to buildings and roads in 11 provinces south and southeast.

The same earthquake killed 6000 people in neighboring Syria.

The earthquake pushed a position similar to that of many people who line up outside gasoline stations to leave Istanbul after the earthquake.

Among them was Emery Cenkai, who said he might leave if a more severe earthquake was hit later in the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/europe/turkey-istanbul-earthquake-magnitude-injury-buildings-b2738507.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

