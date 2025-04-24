



When the earthquake's tremors struck Istanbul and the surrounding areas on Wednesday afternoon, including a 6.2 -size defeat, people's reaction quickly, leaving the buildings and running to the streets.

Fortunately, most of the offices were not open because it was a national holiday in Türkiye.

“Small tremors continue,” said a dressing spokesman. Schools have been announced for two days, leaving the workers of the area concerned.

Istanbul authorities have warned the public against entering buildings that may be damaged after earthquakes.

Manufacturers who have their offices throughout the Istanbul region were smell – indicating that earthquakes were not unknown in the region.

More than 20,000 people died in the northwestern region, including some parts of Istanbul, when two huge earthquakes struck the area in 1999. In 2023, damage and loss of lives were wide as an earthquake of 7.8 on destroyed buildings and lost more than 50,000 people their lives. It also has a major impact on the clothing production sector, causing damage to 10 percent in the production of clothes in Türkiye, and 30.5 percent in the textile sector.

Al -Zalzali also, the effect of the Trump tariff that was announced earlier this month. The textile sector in Türkiye is eliminated from TorPor, and it collects to see if it can now be seen changing a wealth.

“We have daily and monthly industry reports and also arrange online seminars and conversations with members to obtain future strategies,” said Toygar Narbay, co -chair of Turkish clothing manufacturers (TGSD) told Sounting Journal on Wednesday.

This week, the World Bank reviewed the expectations of Turkey, with expectations of 3.1 percent of growth.

The Treasury and Finance Minister, Mohamed Shammak, who was in New York on Monday, and after that in Washington to attend the G-20, was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, busy providing assurances that Turkey was on a strong recovery path.

His plan to visit, as he participated before leaving Istanbul, was “interviewing American companies that plan to change their supplies to Türkiye, especially after recent developments.” In his meetings during the past few days, he was reaffirmed by Narbay. He said: “I think Turkey is one of the very few countries that there is a great culture and the ability to manufacture where we can see integration in global value chains, when it comes to the West in general, it is strengthened.”

One of the points that appeared in a meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Khat Besin, who met with the central bank's governor, Fateh Karahan from Türkiye.

A reading from the US Treasury said on Wednesday: “The Secretary also inquired about the current and future procedures by the Turkish government towards addressing the fluctuations of the Turkish market and unconfirmed economic expectations in Türkiye.”

But is the industry actually ready to take over manufacturing that may have to move from China?

“Certainly, there are approximately 55,000 factories in this sector in Türkiye. Many are very small, but there are 1.5 percent or 800 factories that have more than 250 employees.”

The European continent and the United Kingdom account for about 74 percent of clothing exports from Türkiye, while the North American continent represents less than 6 percent.

While there is a lot of talk about the closure of factories in the past two years, Narbay said that the total bankruptcy in 2024 was 1800, and it was among the industries, among three million companies. “If you take the numbers of the clothing industry – those youngsters are very – but companies are trying to find a way out because they invested too much in 2022, and with the shrinking of the economy, investments are empty, due to the definitions that have been announced, so much manufacturing will have to turn –

Narbay believes that not only the economic situation with definitions, but the basic policy. “If Trump has asked buyers well, please get out of China and Vietnam,” there would be conflicts of interests, because companies are opportunistic. But if you raise the customs tariff significantly, they will have no choice but to look at their options. The problem is just China on reputation.

He believes that he will need a shift, and that “Türkiye has a major role, and India has a major role” in this changing world of environmental politicians.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that he would travel to the United States to meet President Trump in mid -May, and told local media that he will hold talks.

Manufacturers keep their breath.

Narbai said that simply. “Although we realize that the European market is completely different from the United States that wants less specialized elements and a larger number of requests – we have the ability and we can easily add more to reach the American market.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/topics/sourcing/earthquake-rattles-istanbul-turkish-industry-looks-ahead-1234745716/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos