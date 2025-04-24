



The Myanmar authorities have arrested the famous Tiktok mine, who is allegedly expected that the country will suffer from a strong earthquake – the spread of panic over the Internet.

John Mo, who follows Tikhak, expected the numbers of more than 30,000 people, that on April 9 there will be a “very strong” earthquake that would hit “every city in Myanmar” within 12 days, according to CBS, quoting government media.

“People in the long buildings should not remain during the day,” John Mo wrote in the designation of the video, which was shown 3.3 million times, according to the perpetrator. “Take important things with you and escape buildings during shaking,” he wrote.

An earthquake last month, which hit central Myanmar, had more than 140 final tremors, some of which were 5.9, killing at least 3,700 people and wounding 4,800 people, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs wrote in a statement on April 18, adding that some people in Myanmar are afraid that there are strong, repeated bounce tremors in eliminating the center of Myanmar almost daily, which increases fear and uncertainty, “adding that some people in Myanmar are afraid of this may last for several months.

The 21 -year -old mine was arrested on Tuesday in a morning raid at his home in the center of Monio, according to CBS, citing a statement issued by the military government in Myanmar.

“We got fake news through the Tiktok account that a severe earthquake will collide,” the statement said. “Action will be taken against him effectively according to the law. Likewise, we will also take effective measures against those who write, publish or share fake news.”

In Myanmar, there is a law prohibiting the publication of fake news online through social media that can lead to prosecution, according to Article 19, a human rights organization, written about the media law.

Nan Nan, the local resident of Yangon, the largest city of Myanmar, told Agence France -Presse that she did not believe the social networking site when she saw that, but many neighbors had.

“Most of my neighbors dared not to stay in their apartments and live on the street that day,” Nan told AFP. “My friend rented a small house outside Yangon in preparation.”

John Mo Titok, he predicts other weather disasters, which is the release of civil leader Aung San Suu Ki – who was arrested during the country's 2021 coup – and US air strikes on Myanmar soil, per CBS.

According to the United States' geological survey, no scientists expected any major earthquake. Only the possibility of a large earthquake in a specific area can be calculated during a certain number of years, as USGs wrote on its website.

