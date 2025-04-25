Fake videos linked to Türkiye's earthquake – DW – 04/24/2025





Istanbul, the largest city in Türkiye, was hit by a strong earthquake on Wednesday. “Their injuries were not threatening” and no one died in the earthquake “more than 150 people were injured when they jumped or tried to jump from the buildings.

By following events like this, photos and videos begin to generalize social media – content creators yearn for views and increase their followers. However, the study showed that the wrong information during natural disasters and then often leads to panic and hinders effective disasters.

DW research shows that many videos that revolve online after the earthquake in Türkiye do not depict the last event. Here are three examples.

Pictures generated by artificial intelligence

Claim: The viral tiktok video displays a torn street, destroyed buildings and a collapsed bridge. The text in the video is read “Türkiye 6.2”, while the explanatory name stipulates, “The large earthquake strikes off the coast of Türkiye.” This indicates that the video is linked to the latest earthquake on April 23.

DW Fact Check: Fake

In urgent news situations, many pictures and videos created from the artificial intelligence on the Internet: Tiktok

This video was created by AI, clearly when looking at several details. For example, at the beginning of the video, on the left side, the upper part of the street lamp appears and then disappears, while people at the bottom of the video do not move at all. After seconds, a man can be seen on the left, standing in front of the collapsed building, with a foggy arm that disappears and then appears again.

In addition, the creator distinguished the video as created from artificial intelligence, which was ignored by many viewers. Comments such as “Is it real?

In urgent news situations, such as natural disasters, it is common for videos created from artificial intelligence to start almost immediately online. The DW Fact Examination Team noticed similar patterns after the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand earlier this year.

Old earthquake videos appear

Claim: It is claimed that this video shows the dramatic collapse of a long building in Istanbul, with many people fled. The explanatory name says that it depicted the earthquake in Istanbul, and the video was published on April 23. Less than 24 hours after the earthquake, he got more than 5 million views.

DW Fact Check: False

This video does not appear after the April 2025 earthquake: tiktok

More than 3000 people commented on the video, as many believe that it is depicting the last earthquake in Istanbul. However, this is not the case. The search for reverse photos shows that the video dates back to February 6, 2023. At that time, the 7.8 -size earthquake size is Türkiye and Syria. The earthquake center was close to the Syrian border. More than 56,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands explained. In the 2023 disaster, many buildings collapsed into dust, raising concerns about building safety standards.

The ruins of a real earthquake, but an old picture

Prosecutor: “Demet my condolences to Turkey people after the devastating earthquake in Istanbul.

DW Fact Check: False

This image does not depict the latest earthquake in Türkiye, it is from 2023image: X

The reverse research of the photos confirms that the image is not related to the last earthquake in Istanbul. Instead, its history dates back to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February 2023. The first result of the search was found to February 6, 2023. The destroyed buildings appear in Hatay, a southern Turkish province on the border of Syria.

After the earthquake in Türkiye, the misleading, false and old content on the Internet spread quickly. With the ongoing final tremors in Istanbul, it is possible that other wrong claims and pictures will appear.

Claudia Dahon contributed to this article.

Edited by: Titiana Klog

