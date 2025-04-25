Uncategorized
Calling for revitalized efforts to end malaria
On World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for revitalized efforts at all levels, from global policy to community activity, in order to accelerate progress to removal of malaria.
In the late 1990s, world leaders laid the basis for extraordinary progress in global malaria control, including the prevention of more than 2 billion cases of malaria and nearly 13 million deaths since 2000.
To this day, Who certified 45 countries and 1 territory as without malaria, and many countries with low malaria load still move constantly towards the goal of removal. Of the remaining 83 countries of malaria, 25 reported less than 10 cases of illness in 2023.
However, as history has shown, these gains are fragile.
“The history of malaria teaches us with a sharp lesson: when we turn our attention, the disease is revived, taking its greatest tribute to the most vulnerable,” said Director General Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus. “But the same history also shows us what is possible: with a strong political commitment, permanent investment, multisetoral activity and community engagement, malaria can be defeated.”
Investments in new interventions encourage progress
Years of investment in the development and deployment of new malaria and tools for the next generation to prevent and control malaria.
On World Malaria Day, the little one will join 19 other African countries in the introduction of malaria vaccine – a vital step towards protecting young children from one of the most deadly continental diseases. A large number of malaria vaccines in Africa are expected to save tens of thousands of young lives every year.
In the meantime, expanded use of a New generation of networks treated with insecticides It is ready to reduce the load of the disease. According to the latest Malaria World ReportThese new networks have a greater impact on malaria than standard network only for puretroid networks for almost 80% of all networks delivered in Subsaharian Africa 2023, compared to 59% of the previous year.
Progress against malaria under threat
Despite significant gains, malaria is still a major challenge for public health, and nearly 600,000 lives lost in 2023. The African region has hit the hardest, it took about 95% of malaria cargo each year.
In many areas, progress has been distracted by fragile health systems and growing threats such as drug resistance and insecticides. Many risk groups continue to miss the services they need to prevent, detect and treat malaria. Climate change, conflict, poverty and displacement of the population compile these challenges.
WHO Recently warned In order to reduce funds by 2025. It can further destroy progress in many endemic countries, bringing millions of additional lives at risk. Of 64 countries for countries in countries of malaria commands that participated in a recent Which supplies take the assessmentMore than half reported to moderate or serious disorders in malaria services.
Renewed call to protect hard gain
World Malaria Day 2025. – Under the theme, “Malaria ends with us: Reinvestist, Reimagine, Reignete” – calls on an increased political and financial commitment to protect the hard -to -win gains from malaria.
To reinvestWho joins partners and civil society in calling the Malaria countries to increase domestic consumption, especially in primary health care, so that all risk population can access services they need to prevent, detection and treatment of malaria. Successful complement to the global fund and Gavi, vaccine alliance, are also crucial for funding for the Malaria Programs and Intervention and acceleration of progress according to the goals placed in WHO Global Technical Strategy for malaria 2016-2030.
Dealing with current challenges in global malaria control will also require a renewed Answer through innovative tools, strategies and partnerships. New and more effective antimalary drugs are needed, as well as progress in the provision of services, diagnostics, insecticides, vaccines and vector control methods.
Multiple countries make the control and removal of malaria a national priority, including through Yaaundé declaration, African health ministers signed in March 2024 from 11 high -load countries.
“The ministers have committed to strengthening their health systems, enhancing domestic resources, improves multisector actions and providing a strong mechanism of responsibility,” notes Dr. Daniel Ngami, director of the Who Global Malaria program. “This is a kind of leadership that the world has to gather behind.”
Ruling Surgery at all levels – from communities and healthcare professionals to government, researchers, innovators and donors of the private sector – will be crucial for suppression and, ultimately, the end of malaria.
Notes to the editor:
For more information on the campaign of the Who Woll World Malaria Day, visit: https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-malaria-way/2025
