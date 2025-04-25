BBC launches the satellite news channel in Myanmar after Trump Silence Voa | BBC





The BBC intervened to launch a news service in Myanmar after the destructive earthquake in the country, to replace an American service that Donald Trump stopped financing it.

A Satial Video Channel will be launched directly to the home that offers the content of BBC News Burmese to meet the needs of what the company deems “a needy audience”.

It will take a Satial Video Channel previously used by Voice of America (VOA), which is the most prominent international broadcaster targeted by Trump.

The silence of Voa, which was created during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda and provided independent news of many most repressive systems in the world, since mid -March, when the Trump administration ordered its financing and financing.

The White House described Voa as wandering in “radical propaganda” and opposed its presidency. Although a federal judge this week has ordered the Trump administration to restore more than 1,000 Voa jobs and financing, its situation is still unclear and the government is expected to appeal.

Voa's satellite channel stopped to Myanmar a few weeks before the arrival of an earthquake of 7.7 people to the center of the country. Its center was about 11 miles from Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar.

More than 3000 people are believed to have been killed. The digital access to the BBC has increased significantly as people search for information.

Amid concerns about the lack of independent news that is delivered to the country, the BBC chose to intervene. In the coming months, the THICOM 6 satellite, which covers Myanmar and the wider region, will introduce BBC News Burmese and sound programming. The channel will also provide the QR code that connects to the BBC content.

Jonathan Monroe, global director and CEO of BBC News, said the company believes that it must work quickly to ensure a weak audience with independent information.

He said: “In Myanmar, where freedom of the press is strongly restricted and where an evil struggle continues, we now have an audience with a natural disaster.”

“During the catastrophic earthquake week, the BBC News Burmez Total Digit is up to the quadruple where people came to the BBC for reliable information.

“By launching the new satellite -based video service, which includes our TV, radio and online directing in the Burmes, we will provide an important information flow to an audience that struggles to recover from the catastrophe that took a lot of lives.

“It aims to the needy audience, as this is another timely initiative that affects the need and was born of commitment and experience in the BBC teams.”

However, this step will be an additional pressure on the BBC global service, which has been subjected to tremendous financial pressure over recent years while significantly reducing the value of licensing fees.

BBC was forced to take over from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2014 as part of the general spending discounts of the coalition government. The BBC presidents want to see the current government to restore these costs as part of the negotiations on the renewal of the BBC charter.

Independent press is very difficult in Myanmar. It was ranked 171 out of 180 countries in the Freedom of Press Index, which was united by journalists. Myanmar Cito Aung Mint, a Voa shareholder, is serving a 12 -year prison sentence for state control news.

