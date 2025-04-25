



Yangon, April 24, 2025 – more than 40,000[1] Children said that people live in tents and other temporary shelters one month after the devastating Myanmar earthquake with continuous seismic activity, which makes it impossible for them to return to their homes or start repairs.

About 200,000 people are displaced, including many women and children, due to the earthquake that lives about 42,000 people in 145 temporary shelters[2] It was built of materials that could not stand up to harsh weather, such as heavy rain and intense heat.

Many displaced people also lack access to reliable sources of clean water and washing, which are decisive to reduce the spread of water and mosquitoes such as cholera, dengue and skin infections.

The 7.7 -size earthquake – the strongest in a century – central Myanmar on March 28, reduces many buildings to the rubble. It was reported that at least 3,700 people have died and 4,800 people were injured, although real numbers are likely to be much higher, with challenges in data collection and loss of reporting, which makes it difficult to understand the full scope of the catastrophe.[3]

Almost daily seismic activity[4] Fears about reform or rebuilding structures before the rainy season, which usually begins in May, raised. Early heavy rains were immersed earlier this month as a camp for the displaced families near the second largest city in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Tin Tin*, 32, a 4 -year -old mother, said that her family's house, which was made of wood, had been damaged in the earthquake, so she grew with her family at a football stadium exposed to the elements. Since early April, they have lived in a temporary shelter made of green linoleum fabric and bamboo fabrics, which is enough at the present time, but not when severe heat or heavy rains.

The tin said: He said:

“We will have to stay here until our house is fixed and safe to return to it. But I do not know when it will happen, because the final tremors are still happening, and we do not have a source of income at the present time. Until then, this shelter is a place to contact them now.”

Jeremy Stoner, the temporary regional director of Asia to save children, said:

“The nightmare of children does not end in Myanmar. Many live in temporary, long -term shelters in the long run. Societies are also concerned about how to fix important buildings including schools before annual monsoons, or rainy season, which will bring them the most challenge to families who are already struggling.

“Donors must respond urgently with rapid, flexible, and multiple financing that allows both immediate relief and early recovery. It is important in a place, this should not come at the expense of the current human needs that are not funded.

Saving children and its partners have the presence in most areas affected by the earthquake in Myanmar. We are working around the clock to provide urgent support for children and families with basic relief elements to save life for those who lost their homes and property.

To date, Save the Children has distributed food, including rice, legumes, salt and canned fish as well as food ready -to -eat, over more than 22,000 people. We also distributed approximately 10,000 emergency beds, including sleeping stones, mosquitoes, blasting, nylon ropes, and bambons, and we installed more than 600 shelters for people affected by the earthquake. We have also provided safe spaces for children to play and receive emotional support.

Save the Children has been working in Myanmar since 1995, providing life -saving healthcare programs for life, food, nutrition, education and child protection.

###

*The name has been changed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.savethechildren.org/us/about-us/media-and-news/2025-press-releases/people-children-living-in-shelters-after-earthquake

