



United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) is just one of the United Nations agencies that works to help the most vulnerable in the worst central regions, but more assistance is needed.

“When it rains, they cannot sleep, and when the rain stops, they are still unable to sleep because they are afraid that the wind will have their only shelter,” said Dr. Thuushra Fernando, a representative of Myanmar.

In an update from Yangon, Medic warned of the World Health Organization that the risk of water -transmitted disease “has become a reality” for all those who still live under plastic covers with stagnant water everywhere.

The cholera outbreak was already reported in Mandalay a few months ago.

“The survivors feed their children, eat, drink in their tents; they do not even have a network of simple mosquitoes to sleep at night,” Dr. Fernando continued.

“Water sources are contaminated, the interim toilet facilities were overcome, and acute water diarrhea was reported in two regions,” he said.

Two major earthquakes in central Myanmar were struck on March 28, killing at least 3,700 people. About 5100 others were injured and 114 are still missing, according to whom. The real losses may be much higher due to reporting.

The shocks continue

Survivors and relief teams have seen more than 140 wireless tremors – some of which are 5.9 – which added to a widespread shock and humanitarian assistance.

For help, the United Nations Health Agency has provided about 170 tons of emergency medical supplies to help 450,000 people for three months.

Who is also coordinating more than 220 emergency medical teams in areas that affected earthquakes, has launched the targeted initiative to prevent dengue fever in coordination with national and local partners.

This includes the distribution of about 4,500 fast diagnostic testing sets for respondents for the front lines and hundreds of insecticides to protect people in the most affected areas, such as Mandalay.

The March 2025 earthquake caused Mandalay widespread destruction.

A critical moment

The World Health Organization said that the agency continues to help provide a set of services, albeit on a “very limited” scale. This includes caring for shocks, mental health and psychological and social support, as well as the services of mother and child health and prevention of non -infectious diseases.

“Without urgent and continuous financing, the risk of secondary health crises will erupt,” said Dr. Fernando.

Extremely, the United Nations Fund for Children's Fund (UNICEF) indicated that the early signs of acute water diarrhea are “already emerging” in the most affected areas.

The United Nations, Eliana Drakopoulos, said:

“With the decrease in immunization coverage and the seasonal winds approaching, the risk of preventing the disease that can be prevented increases rapidly,” added Ms. Dracopoulos. “Urgent work is needed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/04/1162636 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos