Okinawa Seer predicts an earthquake of 8.3 size in Tokyo Bay on April 26 at 2.58 pm, with a catastrophic tsunami





Kinjo Tamotsu (left)

April 25, 2025 – Modern predictions related to possible, possible seismic in Japan have caused great concern among the audience. Tatsuki Ryō, a manga artist known for precisely predicting the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake, suggested that an important earthquake could happen on July 5 this year.

In addition to anxiety, a member of Okinawa, Kenjo Tamutsu, warned that the prediction rate of 98 %, warned that an earthquake of 8.3 volume will hit the northern part of the Tokyo Bay at 2.58 pm on April 26, which led to a tsunami at a height of 30 meters. These disturbing expectations include predictions of widespread destruction, with the collapse of tall buildings and the sub -metro system with sea water, which leads to complete darkness in Tokyo after 93 minutes.

The Office of the cabinet of the Japanese government of disaster management responded by urging citizens to stay vigilant. They emphasized that the current scientific understanding makes it difficult to predict the history of earthquakes, time and location.

In light of these predictions, the government has released the importance of preparing and advising the population to regularly verify the evacuation methods and ensure furniture insurance. They also emphasized the need for immediate evacuation if the throat was feeling or issuing tsunami warnings.

















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dimsumdaily.hk/okinawa-seer-predicts-8-3-magnitude-earthquake-in-tokyo-bay-on-26th-april-at-2-58pm-warning-of-catastrophic-tsunami/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos