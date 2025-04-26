



Earthquakes can be used as a cover for secret nuclear tests, and a newly published review article by senior earthquake specialists has warned.

The results come as part of a review of Joshua Karmaliche and his colleagues at the Los Olas National Laboratory, which was published in the latest version of the American Seismological Association.

According to the analysis, advanced signal detector technology is able to determine a 1.7 tons buried with a success rate of only 97 percent with a success rate of 37 percent when seismic signals are hidden from this explosion inside the seismic wave forms of the earthquake that occurs within 100 seconds and about 250 km from exploration.

The Carmeicl review concluded that the overwhelming wave shapes of the explosion and the earthquake “outperform the ability of the most sensitive digital signals that we have to determine this explosion.”

These results contradict with a previous report of 2012 on “mask”, which suggested that earthquake signals were unable to cover up the explosion signals.

Warning signs about the radioactive materials held in the White Sands missile group after detonating the first atomic bomb in the world in Sukuru, New Mexico, warnings about the radioactive materials held in the White Sands missile group after detonating the first atomic bomb in the world in Sokoro, New Mexico, Suezider/Getty

The idea of ​​explosions that are hidden due to natural seismic signals will be a concern for scientists assigned to monitor nuclear tests all over the world.

Under the terms of the 1996 nuclear test Treaty (CTBT), all nuclear explosions are prohibited, both for military or peaceful purposes.

In the review, Carmeichel warned that its findings indicate that “the backward earthquakes in the areas where there is any type of earthquake ever will reduce significantly and the possibility that we can discover signals from an underground explosion at a test site.”

Carmeichel noted that in countries like North Korea, where six nuclear tests have been conducted over the past twenty years, an increase in regional seismic tools indicated that “there have been a lot of earthquakes in the vicinity of test sites more than we initially realized.”

North Korea's nuclear program was recently described as “completely outside the plans”, as South Korea is already prepared for a possible attack.

The review also highlighted how natural signals from earthquakes and other frequent seismic events can also be hidden within the overlapping wave shapes. In these cases, the impact of the rescue can lead to a decrease from 92 percent to 16 percent in detection rates

“This might mean that we may reduce a lot of low -sized earthquakes obtained during a swarm or tremor sequence.”

“In other words, we can reduce the number of earthquakes that occur in these secrets or in the sequences of some tremors.”

The theory of concealing the explosion has proven to be difficult to prove in practice. This is largely due to the lack of explosions to examine them, as well as limited data that contains both natural seismic signals and explosions.

Instead of simulating the explosion data to reach their results, Carmeichel and his colleagues used data on natural explosions and earthquakes at the national security site in Nevada.

Reducing the capacity of the explosion data, then mixed this wave shape with the earthquake signals to try to determine whether the two can be distinguished by detection.

It is important to note that the simultaneous earthquake alone will not be enough to cover up an explosion even of this type. Multiple factors enter effective nuclear tests, such as searching for the presence of some radioactive offices in the atmosphere.

Newsweek has contacted nuclear security technologies, a company at the forefront of discovering and checking potential nuclear tests worldwide through seismic data, to comment.

Do you have advice on a scientific story that Newsweek should be covered? Do you have a question about earthquakes? Allow us to know via [email protected].

