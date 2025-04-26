



The 6.2 -magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in the Marmar Sea, off the coast of Silveri in Istanbul, revealed that the city is not full of major earthquakes that threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Scientists have long warned that an earthquake is more than 7 expected in the region. A similar warning was issued to the Syrian -Syrian border region in the country. On February 6, 2023, two of the main earthquakes that officially focused on Maras have caused more than 50,000 deaths in Türkiye. The death toll in Syria was more than 8000.

According to data from the AFAD), the Wednesday, which occurred at a depth of about 7 kilometers and lasted 13 seconds, felt strongly in Tikiradai, Yalova, Porsa and Pacires, as well as Istanbul. After the earthquake, approximately 200 thin tremors were recorded, the largest of which was 5.9.

People's camps were shook outdoors after the Istanbul earthquake and other areas of Türkiye on Wednesday, in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 24, 2025 [AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra]

Although there is no serious destruction or loss of lives, the effects of the earthquake were characterized by comprehensive panic, the collapse of the communication infrastructure, the insufficient of the gathering areas and the transportation paralysis. All this is clear that the policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and all parties to the capitalist system, which ignore the warnings of scientists and give priority to profit, are exposed to millions of workers in danger.

After hitting the earthquake at 12:49 pm at the Turkish time, people moved to the streets in many parts of Istanbul. When people rushed from their buildings, they struggled to find safe places for gathering. Most of them went randomly to open the areas or risky areas or areas. In panic, there were accidents jumping from people from highlands, which led to more than 150 injuries.

Thousands flocked to gardens, gardens and beaches, and many people spent the night abroad. AVCılar residents were particularly concerned. “It is a miracle of AVCılar from this earthquake without the collapse of a building,” said someone now TV. The scene was similar to Esenyurt, an area consisting of a million people, where many people grabbed their pets and some properties before fleeing to green spaces on the side of the road.

Metropolitan municipality in Istanbul, headed by Ikraim Emamoglu (Republican People's Party, CHP), which was illegally arrested and imprisoned, announced in 2021 that 200,000 buildings will suffer from moderate damage to a future earthquake that is likely to hit Istanbul, and that it can be affected by about 3 million people.

Despite this tremendous threat to the lives of millions, the Erdogan government and the bourgeois parties refuse to mobilize state resources to quickly evacuate people with safe shelters and rebuild the city with an earthquake resistance structures.

The Socialist Equality Group calls for the confiscation of the illegal wealth of billionaires, which have been obtained through the exploitation of workers and financial speculation, and the use of these resources for the rapid implementation of the huge public works program.

In the midst of the continuous cost of the living crisis, rents in urban areas such as Istanbul increased. Many workers are forced to live in old and risky buildings cheaper. Millions who live on retirement pensions or insufficient wages are unable to move despite the risk of the earthquake because safe housing has become inconceivable.

Istanbul, Türkiye, is seen from Çamlıca Tel on the Asian side of the Bosphorus Strait [Photo by Alexxx Malev / CC BY-SA 3.0]

The projects implemented by the government and local authorities in the name of “urban transformation” are only more enriching the wealthy. While residential blocks and shopping centers are built in high -rent areas, those who live in poor neighborhoods are pushed either outside the city or are abandoned to their fate. When safe housing becomes a privilege, millions of people go to bed at night.

One of the most important problems mentioned after the earthquake was the lack of gathering places. One of the survivors of the earthquake summarized the situation by saying: “There is a dangerous shortage of gathering places in Istanbul.” AVCılar residents said there are very few safe open spaces where they can go.

After the Marmara earthquake in 1999, most of the 470 assembly areas specified in Istanbul Development were opened over time. Today, more than 300 of these areas are used as centers of commercial centers or residential or commercial centers.

Another major problem was the collapse of communications infrastructure. One person told the TV now: “The phones fell immediately … We couldn't reach anyone. The Internet fell, and the networks fell. We waited for a long time.”

According to the experts, the earthquake was not the main Marmara earthquake that was expected. Geological scientist Professor Dr. Nassi Gurur said on his account on social media that the earthquake had occurred on the computee error. “This is not the main earthquake that we expected in Marmara,” said Gerror. Görür said that the expected earthquake will be above 7 and warned the authorities and the public again.

According to Cumhuriyet, German earthquake, Oliver Heidbach, also confirmed that Istanbul's danger remains. “There can be no complete relief from Istanbul. We expect a strong earthquake in this region and has long been late.”

Turkey witnessed two main earthquakes in the last quarter of the last century: the Marmara earthquake on August 17, 1999 and the Maras earthquake on February 6, 2023. According to official figures, more than 17,000 people died in 1999 and left hundreds of thousands of shelter. The new construction regulations have been released, the so -called “earthquake filling” and tax imposition have been announced. But in reality, Mara's earthquakes in 2023 explained that the central and local governments did not take any action.

According to an account from Evrensel, “the total amount of taxes and consumption duties that have been enacted in Türkiye to finance earthquakes exceeded 15 trillion Lires [about 500 billion US dollars] In 2024, the cash value.

The government also provided additional taxes after the 2023 earthquakes. However, after two years, many government promises to hand over rapid housing and social support have not been fulfilled. In many areas, the construction or completed buildings have not been delivered with insufficient infrastructure. Access to the most important rights, such as shelter, sanitation, health and education, is still a serious problem. Thousands of earthquake victims are still struggling to stay in container cities.

The ruling class and all its parties are indifferent to the fact that earthquakes and similar natural phenomena threaten millions of people. This indicates that there is no other way to get out of the working class for packing and take matters in its hands. The social wealth that workers created to build socialism, a social system in which people around the world can live in safety and health. The April 23 earthquake should be seen as a flagrant warning.

Subscribe to the WSWS newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/04/25/wuhg-a25.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos