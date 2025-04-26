Pope Francis 3 earthquake documents and how they disturbed the church





(OSV News)-Pope Francis released during his 12-year papacy, four encyclopedias, six rhetorical fixtures and many other papal documents-all of which are a key to raising issues in the church, exchange of decisions, encouragement, hopes and concerns.

While some documents such as “Evangelii Gaudium” (“The Joy of the Gospel”) in 2013 and “Laudato Si”, to take care of our joint home “in 2015, the water gatherings for the protests of Pope Francis, there were all other documents on the basis of the church:

“love”

A quick overview: “Amoris Laetitia”, or “The Joy of Love”, was a postpartum preparation, Pope Francis, which was released after the successive bishops of the family in 2014 and 2015.

Controversy: While some critics have ignored other aspects of the document, the main rub is that it seems that it opens the door to someone who is divorced and married to married before the declaration of invalidity, known as the cancellation, to be accepted in the company. Many explained this as a compromise about the teaching of the Church on marriage, as it is assumed that marriage is valid unless the Church Court is not valid. Without a false declaration, the person risks the wrong fate of adultery in a new relationship – unless he lives as a brother and sister – and he may cause a scandal for others while Jesus Christ received in the Eucharist.

Cardinal Lorenzo Balseri, Secretary -General of Bishops, carries his copy of Pope Francis Apostle on the family, “Amores Lettia” (“The joy of love”), during a press conference to launch the document in the Vatican April 8, 2016.

The background: “Amoris Laetitia” aims to approach the issue of marriage, as the Press Office of the Holy See, with “humility of realism” that avoids providing “an abstract theological example and almost a factory for marriage, away from concrete situations and practical possibilities for real families.”

Controversy: In the eighth chapter of the document, Pope Francis called for drawing couples in “irregular” situations in the life of the Church, and he said that the room should be allowed to discriminate personal and pastoral while they still help these husbands understand and appreciate the teaching of the Church as they apply to their positions.

He said that in some cases, there may be “reduced factors” that affect the seriousness of sin in the situation, and therefore it is not always possible to assume that these husbands “live in a state of deadly sin and … deprived of the blessing of sanctification.” The document said that the priests should help couples “grow in the life of grace and charity”, adding in a footnote to it, “in some cases, this could include helping secrets.”

Some explained the document that she said that the church had changed its position and that they now allow most or all the Catholics who divorced and married without declaring the invalidity of the receipt of the Eucharist. Others understood the narrow conditions that the document described, but they wondered whether this allowance was a change in the teaching of the Church.

The Fallout: The complete nature of the decline was achieved in a list of five “Dubia”, Latin for “Questions”, which was sent to Pope Francis in September 2016 by four Cardinals – including American Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, the former bishop of Saint Louis, and the interpretation of the saint.

When Dubia was not answered, the Cardinals were announced with their effort. Pope Francis has never responded to this group of Dubia, although the relevant questions were asked in Dubia's requests from other Cardinals received a response in 2023 signed by Pope Francis and the President of Decastiri for the faith of faith, Cardinal Vigorest Manuel Fernadiz.

According to this response, divorced and paid people who have married a civilian can usually reach the secrets if they refrain from sexual relations, but Pope Francis also realizes in some cases, especially when obtaining an impossible cancellation, “the discrimination process may also be possible that stimulates or renews personal meeting with Jesus Christ, also in the blood.” The response recommended that the bishops' conferences are developing all criteria for implementing “Amoris” with respect for the authority of each bishop in its own diocese.

“Tradition Guard”

A quick overview: In July 2021, Pope Francis issued their “traditional shoes”, a decree limited to celebrating the Mass according to Romanian Missal in 1962, a book that contains prayers and deduction of the Mass used before the second Vatican Council.

Controversy: Many bishops, priests and Catholics who used to celebrate what became known as the “traditional Latin mass” felt wounds from the decision, and some of them to the extent of discussing the possibility of division.

The background: Missal used 1962 to celebrate the Mass, gave way to the release of a new Mical Romanian in 1969, and was fully published in 1970, and that was, for the first time, aimed at translating it from Latin to celebrate the Mass in colloquial languages. However, in the 1980s, St. John Paul II allowed the use of the oldest Missal on a limited basis, and in 2007, Pope Benedict XVI expanded widely in this arrival. His document “Summorum Pontificum” gave the discretionary power about whether the Mass will be offered and said that the believers have the right to request this.

By the time when Pope Francis took office, it appears that the “traditional Latin bloc” was on a rise, especially in the United States. In 2020, the doctrine at the time conducted the doctrine of faith “a detailed consultation of bishops” on the results of “Summorum Pontificum”, which Pope Francis said in his “traditional” decision to restrict it.

In a speech accompanying “traditional”, Pope Francis explained that his goal was the unity of the church, and was concerned about some of the collective followers before success who believed that Maysal in 1962 contained outstanding texts of worship and that the second Vatican Council (1962-1965), who called for a review of the mass texts, was a failure or illegal. The document banned the regular celebration of the Mass before reconciliation in the diocese, and also prohibited the establishment of new non -frameworks for the use of the traditional Latin block; Required by the priests who were already celebrating the traditional Latin Mass, and would like to continue, to search for the permission of their bishops; Those wanted by the priests who were appointed after “traditional” and wanted to celebrate the traditional Latin Mass to submit a request to his bishop, who then had to obtain permission from the Holy See, and thwart the creation of “new groups” of Catholics who want to celebrate the Mass before success.

Implications: Some “traditional” Catholics interpreted it as revenge and citing it as evidence that Pope Francis was refusing the conservative Catholics ritual and even social – especially at a time when the Pope was calling for a “listening church” that adopts the cinema and “walking with” the righteousness, and when he was heading towards more posts that he determined. Other Catholics praised the document, as some appreciate its recognition of what they saw as an exciting sub -culture caused by the traditional Latin mass societies.

In the United States, the bishops applied their “traditional shoes” in a fairly uneven, whether in politics or timing, with Cardinal Plus J. The Catholics who prefer the pre -pass port before success hope that the next Pope will be “reform” and raising the “traditional” restrictions that were placed on their use of Maysal in 1962 of the Mass.

“Supports”

A quick overview: “Fiducia Simplicans”, “on the pastoral meaning of blessings”, was released in December 2023 not by Pope Francis, but by the Cardinal DDF governor. She said that the church can provide the grace of God through the blessings of husbands in “irregular situations”, such as homosexual partnership or participation of two different sexes.

Controversy: While the document confirmed the teachings of the Church permanently on marriage, in addition to the absence of sexual relations outside the framework of marriage, many Catholics said that they struggled to understand the distinction between the husbands of blessing and the blessing of their union, with the presence of some, this was a discrimination without difference. Meanwhile, some prominent calling groups of LGBTQ+ in the Church “Fiducia” celebrated as a major development, and even revolutionary. Some Catholic defenders who are known as LGBTQ+ suggested that he did not go far.

The wooden cross lies the rainbow flag in Bonn, Germany, March 16, 2021. A year after “Fiducia Supplicans” raised a storm of controversy in the days leading up to Christmas, it is unclear whether many Catholics have pushed “irregular positions” to search for blessings. (Osv News Photo/Julia Steinbrecht, KNA)

The background: In a preliminary note with “Fiducia”, the Cardinal Fernández said that the document dealt with the questions that appeared before DDF, including the official “Dubia” (is likely to be related to the cinemodes on the cinemis and then ongoing). Cardinal also noticed in the foreground that the Pope agreed to the text “signing it”.

The Fallout: Many of the main news headlines failed to transfer the main differences within the document and announced that they allowed unions of the same sex. This led some to ask whether the church had changed its education to marry, although the document stated that it did not do so.

Due to reading the document on a broader scale, many clerics, theologians and commentators in the church all over the world struggled with the issue of whether the Church can identify two people who live outside the church standards – and perhaps in a serious sin – as a “couple” and bless them together, without somehow punished, or appear on the punishment, for their relationship. While “Fiducia” expected and tried to tie the needle to this question, many people left unhappy or confused, and some rejected the document directly.

Others asked about its issuance six weeks after the end of the Synod meeting throughout the first month, which included among its subjects, the Multi -Gay Ministry of Catholics, and they argued that the decision from top to bottom seemed to challenge the Senod spirit.

On January 4, 2024, DDF issued a press statement to clarify “Fiducia” and recommend “a complete and calm reading … in order to better understand its meaning and goal.” He also said that the bishops should not deny the priests of the possibility of distinguishing between blessings and blessings, but the blessings should last “a few seconds” and should be given and should be given “without credit rituals and without a book of blessings.”

However, the document revealed a deep gap between the bishops in the world. While some – like the prominent bishops in Germany, Argentina and India – welcomed the explicit document, many others aim to clarify or provide more teaching. Others, including those in Ukraine, Brazil, and Kazakhstan, are still openly refused to implement them in their dioceses. Bishops have identified all over Africa that gay blessings will not be implemented on the continent. The document appears to disturb some ecumenical relationships.

A year after the document was issued, the Catholic leaders, including those involved in the ministry, said to the Catholics who are determined as LGBTQ+, they have not seen an increase in husbands of the same Catholic race looking for Barakat. However, “Fiducia” may have pushed a greater reflection among the church leaders about any service of Catholics who are determined as LGBTQ+, including those in homosexual partnerships, should look, whether they agree to the “Fiducia” approach.

