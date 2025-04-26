



As seismic activity increases throughout Japan, the need to prepare for the earthquake in Tokyo is more urgent than ever. Experts warn that the 9.0 Nankai disaster can lead to strong tsunami, which makes awareness and planning necessary. The fueling of anxiety is the return of the Manga Nabi Papa Vana by Rio Tatsuki, who sparked the predictions of the past – such as March 11, 2011, the earthquake – controversy. Her last expectations? The earthquake in July 2025. Although it was not scientifically supported, its predictions have definitely restored the topic to the spotlight.

The uncertainty surrounding such anxiety events intensifies, but by preparing properly, foreign residents and visitors can ensure their safety at disasters. This guide determines everything you need to know about preparing for the earthquake and tsunami in Tokyo, including the main evacuation sites, tips about staying safe during the earthquake, and what to do if it hit a tsunami.

What do you do when the main earthquake strikes

Although he said it is easier than doing, the best thing you can do during the earthquake is to remain calm. The earthquake guidance varies depending on the country – people may have been taught to go out during the earthquake, but a protocol to stay at home and hide under a table or a strong door frame in Japan. This is because most streets have electric wires outside, which may be located in high -density earthquakes. In addition, most Japanese buildings are resistant to earthquakes, ensuring that they are not collapsed during the earthquake. However, if you find yourself in a building that is no longer safe – it was for collapse or shooting – immediately, take the backpack in emergency situations and wear strong shoes.

If the earthquake occurs while you are outside, cover your head with your bag or search for shelter in a strong building. On the train, look for something to stick to and follow the instructions of the conductor – do not rush out, as this can lead to dangerous seals. In the case of driving, pull so that you do not prevent emergency vehicles, leave your key to ignition information and communication in the car, and evacuate them on foot. Regardless of where you are when a large earthquake strikes, you remember the global laws to cover your head, and the remaining standard trends and track them.

In the case of evacuation

It is important to know the location of the going in the event of a disaster. Most of the wings in Tokyo set the evacuation sites and shelters, and it is necessary to identify the closest sites before the strikes. Often these sites are listed by the address on Ward sites, so take enough time to study them and develop a plan to reach the nearest shelter. Given the possibility of power outages and interruption on the Internet, write the address and go to your shelter, or print the evacuation map in your city and keep this paper in a safe and accessible place (be sure to record walking trends with the trains not operating).

The evacuation sites are divided into three types:

Temporary assembly sites (一時集合場所 ITTOKI SHūGō BASHO): Initial meeting points immediately after a disaster, aimed at allowing neighbors to assemble and evaluate the situation. Usually, small gardens.

Evacuation sites (避難場所 Hinan Basho): If your home location or temporary assembly site becomes unsafe, these are areas to escape dangers like large fires. Usually, large gardens.

Hinan Sho: accompanying those who lost their homes to stay for long periods. Usually, schools.

Although most evacuation centers are designed to use in a variety of natural disasters, some may not be safe for use in some situations, as in a large fire or flood. Each wing contains slightly different names for these three groups, so read the disaster alert file for your wing.

Image from Bousi Log.evaculation Signs [evacuation site, evacuation shelter, tsunami evacuation site, tsunami evacuation building] Tsunami preparedness

Residents of coastal areas or vigilant river should remain, as a large earthquake can lead to tsunami with little warning. It is important to know the appropriate evacuation procedures early. Warnings can be issued via television, radio, mobile alerts, or tsunami warning. If you see a tsunami in a coastal area, immediately evacuate a safe location.

Tsunami evacuation centers are classified into two types:

Tsunami Basho's evacuation buildings: a building that is safe from the tsunami waves.

Tsunami (Tsunamyanian Peru): An open area is safe from the tsunami waves.

Make sure to keep it updated on evacuation methods, because some wings may contain temporary shelters or social care centers for people who need additional care, such as the elderly.

The main Japanese terms of the earthquake and tsunami preparedness

Tsunami – tsunami (tsunami)

Earthquake – two army (earthquake)

Subsequent tremors – Yoshin (opening jokes)

Earth collapse – Gisopry (ground collapse)

Fire – Kaji (Fire)

Flood – Kozoy (flood)

Heat wave – Muso (sky heat)

Funka (Funka)

Refuge – Hinnoshou (shelter)

Also, learn about words and directional phrases, as there are possible people directing devices that have been evacuated. Don't worry if you are unable to save everything – NHK provides emergency broadcasts in English by broadcasting TV and Radio 2 dual -language (693 kHz in Tokyo).

The evacuation centers by the wing and government guidance

Some wings set English pages regarding disaster preparation, but even the websites available only in Japanese contain a built -in translator or the option to use the Google automatic translation function.

Cyta Ward evacuation centers

Chu Ward evacuation centers

Minato Ward evacuation centers

Chenguku Ward's evacuation centers

Bunkyo suite evacuation centers

Tito Ward evacuation centers

Sumida Ward evacuation centers

Coto Ward's evacuation centers

Xinagawa's evacuation centers

Miguoro's evacuation centers

OTA suite evacuation centers

Setagaya Ward evacuation centers

Sites of the Sheepoya Pavilion

Nakano Ward's evacuation centers

Suginami suite evacuation centers

Toshima evacuation centers

Kita Ward evacuation centers

Arakawa's evacuation centers

Itbashi Ward evacuation centers

Nerima Ward evacuation centers

Adachi

Katsichika Ward evacuation centers

Edogawa's evacuation centers

Use this interactive map in Tokyo to find out the sites of evacuation and natural disaster threats in specific areas. Use the language function at the top of the screen to display the site in English. In addition, the government disaster prevention guide in Tokyo provides a comprehensive guide for disasters. With more than 68 pages in English, this guide contains information such as water supply stations, traffic regulation maps and more. Each suite also has its own disaster preparation guide to the region.

To get more detailed information about what to do before the disaster – including small preparations such as storing food, securing furniture and planning on how to communicate during emergency situations – check out the database preparation booklet.

The preparation for the earthquake in Tokyo is a continuous necessity for both residents and tourists. You can be aware and ready early to increase your chances of staying safe during a disaster. Learn about evacuation sites, exercise emergency methods and stay updated on the latest warnings and procedures. Above all, the preservation of calm and pre -emptive can make a difference to save life.

For more information related to disaster, read about what to keep in an emergency backpack and what you do in a medical emergency in Japan.

