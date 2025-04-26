



A recent review by earthquake scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory indicates that some earthquakes may actually be underground nuclear tests. The study, led by Joshua Carmeichel, and published in the American Seismology Association, highlights the challenges in distinguishing between natural seismic events and secret nuclear explosions.

According to a new review article published in the American Seismological Association bulletin, which contradicts the traditional wisdom about the “conviction”.

Underground nuclear tests can produce seismic signals similar to those in natural earthquakes, making the detection difficult. However, developments in seismic monitoring techniques, such as the analysis of the percentage of pressure waves of the shear (shear), have improved the ability to distinguish between the two. Bangs are usually generated more than P waves in relation to S waves compared to earthquakes.

The new analysis by Joshua Karmichel and his colleagues at the Los Olaos National Laboratory found that advanced signal detector technology that could determine a 1.7 -tons buried explosion with a 97 % success rate with a success rate of only 37 % when Seismic signals from this explosion are hidden.

Carmeichel said that the overwhelming wave shapes of the explosion and earthquake “outperform the ability to detect the most sensitive digital signals that we have to determine.”

Experts can lead to a review of the 2012 report that concluded that earthquake signals could not cover up the explosion signals. Hide the potential explosion due to natural seismic signals is a source of concern for the community of scientists accused of monitoring nuclear tests around the world.

In North Korea, which has conducted six nuclear tests over the past twenty years, an increase in regional seismic tools shows that “there has been a lot of low earthquakes in the vicinity of test sites more than we realized at first.”

The new results indicate that “the backward earthquakes in the areas where there are any type of earthquakes will ever have significantly reduce and significantly reduce the possibility that we can discover signals from an underground explosion at a test site,” he added.

The researchers also found that the natural signals of earthquakes or other seismic events can be similarly hidden through overlapping wave shapes. In this case, the impact of the reservation from 92 % detection decreased to the detection rate by 16 %.

“This might mean that we may reduce a lot of low -sized earthquakes that are obtained during a swarm or shock sequence.” “In other words, we can reduce the number of earthquakes that occur in these secrets or in the sequences of some tremors.”

It was difficult to test the conviction of the explosion because there are little bangs to be examined, and a very small number of data collections that contain both the explosion and natural seismic signals.

