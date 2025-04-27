



Katmandu: A minute of silence was observed for 8969 victims who lost their lives on April 25, 2015, in a devastating earthquake of 7.8 Richter Scale a decade ago.

Nepal, in the wake of the protest in the candle light on Friday, narrated the horrific memory of the destruction after a decade, when the nation celebrated the hemoria.

He stands below a replica of the Darhara Tower, which fell during the earthquake a decade ago, killing dozens, Nepalese Prime Minister K.

“At 11:56 am, with the Barbak Center in Barbak of Gurge, the devastating an earthquake shook the nation. It caused great destruction, causing damage to property and life. I would like to pay tribute to the presence of those who lost their lives in that catastrophe.”

Dharahara, an iconic tower that was first built by the first Prime Minister of Neps, was dropped from the Gorkha 2015 earthquake.

Prime Minister Awli set the foundation stone for the construction of a new Darrara on December 28, 2019. Later, Raman Construction Company Limited obtained the contract for its construction.

The new Dharahara was built in the same architectural style as the old, but with a larger diameter. It is 72 meters long and contains 22 floors. According to the official records, the earthquake has damaged more than half a million homes and other structures.

As explained in the PDNA, Nepal is ranked eleventh in more than one countries exposed to the earthquake worldwide. Since the catastrophe a decade ago, the reconstruction campaign was marred by violations and political intervention, as many reconstruction projects continued to be forgotten.

The government, which was initially planning to preserve the delicious Dharahara residue, is now wrapped in green curtains, with tin roof residue.

“We have shown unusual reconstruction efforts at such times. At that time, to search and rescue, relief distribution, our security agencies, various organizations, and the local population themselves, showed flexibility and were exceptional,” he claimed.

After a decade of tragedy, the nation in the Himalayas celebrated the disaster under the topic “Let's build a safe infrastructure, let's stay safe from earthquakes.” Local population and specialists organized the preservation of candlelights in Kathmandu Durrebar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage website.

The lights lit up the temple's steps on the anniversary of the murder in the disaster that struck the nation ten years ago.

“Ten years ago, the devastating earthquake caused severe damage to the structures of the nation's identity, Hanumandhuka (Kathmando), Derbar Square, some of whom are trapped under the rubble, and many others perished here. My Janabati Lal Shreresta, the local participant in the protest, said about Annie.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister also participated in the protest of candle light on the base of a dutharaa duthara, where foreign figures also praised those who died.

