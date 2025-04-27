



The simple earthquake that occurred on April 23, 2025 presented a short moment of relief to the Istanbul people and the surrounding areas. However, experts emphasize that this was not the earthquake that we expected in the Marmara region-on the contrary, it may have increased the pressure that could lead to a great rupture. The truth is clear: a major earthquake in the Marmara Sea is inevitable.

Istanbul is the heart of Türkiye's economy. A major earthquake in this huge ability – both for both production and financing – will not only adhere to Istanbul but can bring the entire country to its knees. This is not just a natural disaster. It is the issue of national security. If the economy stops and production stops, both economic and political independence in Türkiye may suffer greatly.

Experts have made clear that stress accumulates in the Marmara region, and that these smaller tremors may be a much greater rupture. There is still an uninterrupted slice from 40 to 50 km from the compressase error. If it is connected to an adalar error, the possibility of an earthquake of 7.5 sizes becomes very real. Scientific data, including the historic and 1912 earthquake analysis, supports this scenario. The energy in the bottom of the marmara is built – and this pressure will eventually find.

Seismology does not depend on personal opinions; It is based on data, analysis and international academic standards. The claim cannot be considered scientific unless it is supported by methodology, evidence, peer review and date of publication. Otherwise, it is not science – it is speculation. Türkiye's past, especially in the wake of the 1999 earthquake, is full of lost opportunities. However, since then, national and international research has clearly identified the risks facing Marra.

So what to do?

The answer is clear: The reference cities of the earthquake must be built. This does not only mean strengthening buildings, but also making governance, infrastructure, public and economy flexible. This transformation, which was identified in six main columns by the scientific community, requires cooperation between the national and local authorities. Infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and factories are important – but public safety must come first.

Countries like Japan and Taiwan have proven that it is possible to survive from major earthquakes with minimal injuries. This was achieved only through years of education, investment and fixed commitment. Türkiye must adopt the same mentality and work urgently – not only transfer Istanbul, but all its cities, with design and continuity. This is not important for the halls of the Board of Directors; Field work is required around the clock throughout the week, public participation, and cooperation between sectors.

The earthquake may be inevitable – but the destruction should not be. Through the scientific truth, careful planning, and national mobilization, Turkey can prepare for Marmara's earthquake. If we start today, we can protect tomorrow.

