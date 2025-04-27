



People walk in the wreckage of the damaged ME brick monastery in INWA on the outskirts of Mandalay on April 12, 2025, after the March 28 earthquake. (Photo / AFP)

Yangon – More than 200,000 people were transported after a strong earthquake of 7.9 people in central Myanmar on March 28, the official mirror said on Saturday, noting to the National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

This year the wires were 10 regions and countries. Shan.

It was stated that 3,763 people were killed and 5,107 were wounded, while 110 people remained missing until Friday. In total, 629,206 people were affected by 128,965 families directly.

As of April 23, 48,656 of the total displaced people owned 135 rescue centers, while 159,239 other people had moved independently, according to the report.

Despite being affected, more than 421,000 people remained in their homes because their homes are still suitable for living.

He added that search and rescue operations, along with damage assessments and recovery work, are underway in difficult areas such as Sagaing, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw.

He said that the earthquake destroyed or damaged more than 63,000 homes, 6700 schools, 5400 monasteries, 5300 temples and hundreds of other religious buildings, hospitals, bridges, roads and dams.

International medical teams, including 337 foreign employees, have established temporary hospitals in the most affected areas and provide care along with local health workers.

SOE WIN said that the money donated by local and international donors via NDMC is systematically distributed for rescue and recovery efforts.

He added that after a request to obtain international assistance by the Myanmar government, 2095 rescue workers arrived from 26 countries and region to Myanmar, where it brought more than 3800 tons of relief supplies using 147 aircraft, seven ships and 23 vehicles.

The authorities examine damaged buildings using a colored, blue, orange and red system-to assess structural damage and direct repairs.

Temporary housing, including Bashas and standard shelters, are built for displaced employees and residents, while plans are underway to rebuild home using earthquake designs based on soil test and error line assessments.

The report said that since the earthquake on March 28, Myanmar has witnessed more than 150 final tremors, and continues rescue and recovery.

