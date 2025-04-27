



I can't believe that we started the patent cooperation treaty about a week ago! Time has passed very quickly, although our days were often composed of “height, eating, sleeping, repeat.” How was our first week on the patent cooperation treaty?

Start

Our first day began with some delicious pies for chocolate and hot chocolate in the Cleef Central Horoscope Camp, not far from the southern station. He gave us PCTA Crest ABIE and Eric's hosts a short summary of some LNT principles (do not leave any trace), and we examined our permits, and gave us our suspension signs on the Patent Cooperation Treaty “(a sign with the PCT logo that we can hang on our backpacks). Then it's time to fill all our things and go to the southern station for our starting date of starting and signing the train record. This is where our journey officially started!

Slow but fixed

Our first few days were warm and sunny, and there are no clouds on the horizon. When walking for long distances, it became “warm” fast “hot” at the incendiary sunlight. So we took a lot of breaks in the shade, and we were sure to stay wet (drinking electrolytes), and take it slow in general. The number of daily kilometers was between 9 and 14 miles, which allowed our bodies to get used to this new “lifestyle”. Some people around us already have already pushed further, and they did more miles, so it was easy to fall into what was sometimes felt as a “race”. But our priority (private) was listening to our bodies and making sure that we were not subjected to any excessive injuries immediately. I walked very slowly during this first week, literally stopped smelling the smell of flowers.

the desert

Walking in the desert is not what I imagined. The landscape changes often, and we go up and down all the time. Although I saw the height profiles of this section before, the images in my head were completely different from what we actually witnessed. Until now there was one short extension (one approaching the crossing of scissors) that seemed to be the pictures that I had in my head before.

I also thought that there would be sites to display our tent everywhere, but in reality it is not easy to find one of these. Most of the time, we had to rely on this navigational application called “Farout”, which indicates useful road points such as water and tents sources.

A lot of “first”

Most things are very exciting when you first do it. We witnessed many of these “first times” in this first extension.

The first time the water filtering

For water, we rely on natural resources (springs, tables), water tanks, or water storage memory (usually it is kept by street people). Water should be filtered from most of these sources, which we use using a CNOC water container to collect water and a valid pressure to filter it.

For the first time re -supplied

The offer is returned when we go to the way to buy food and other things that we may need (such as gas cans or wet wipes) for the next expansion on the road. During this first week, we re -committed to two small cities the corridor passes mainly: Lake Maurina and Jabal Laguna.

The first Cathol drilling

When nature calls for the second rank, you need to dig a hole at least 70 steps away from the corridor or from the water source. I am definitely doing this, but it is likely that the least preferred part of this experience is now. I really appreciate the toilets!

For the first time seeing the bell snake in the wilderness

Now it's interesting! My first meeting on the day was 2 different from what I expected. I was very close to the bush (something you have to do a lot on this narrow corridor) and something in the bush began to make a loud “SSHHHH” noise. It didn't look like a stun, but more like a strong stream of water. He amazed me, which made me step down (as much as I could on the narrow path), in search of the source of this voice. I would barely look at a large snake wandering under the bushes. So far, we have seen a total of four snakes on a path.

The first magic path

“Magic Trail” is defined as “unexpected works of kindness and generosity offered to hikers.” We have suffered from magic in the form of drinks and snacks (including watermelon!) That the 50,000 race organizers provided to us along the patent, pizza and beer of cooperation treaty that a couple offers us in scissors. We were grateful to these kindnesss by these amazing people!

The first zero

“Zero” is a day that you do not rise. Our first zero was conducted in the beautiful town of Julian. We have ate some delicious free pie in “Moms Pie House” and we took a re -supplied package with a generous display of a person to send us (also a form of corridor magic! This is another way to re -provide it: to make someone send you or send yourself boxes with food/items that you bought to a post office or another place carrying packages). On our way to the hotel, the ground started shaking! My first idea was that a big truck would pass on the street, but since this was not, I quickly realized that this was indeed an earthquake! My first seismic! Since we were on the street and there were no high buildings around us, I did not feel insecure, it was just a strange feeling. Fortunately, nothing happened. While we discovered soon, the earthquake center was next to Julian. What experience!

With this comfort day, which turned out to be more exciting than expected, we are looking forward to our next extension on the patent cooperation treaty. Stay followers!

Detection

This site contains subordinate links, which means that the trip may receive a percentage of any product or service you buy using links in articles or ads. The buyer pays the same price as they do otherwise, and helps the purchase to support the constant trip goal to serve the advice of your back bags. Thanks for your support!

To find out more, please visit this site page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thetrek.co/pacific-crest-trail/first-week-on-the-pct-lots-of-firsts-including-an-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos