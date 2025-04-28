



Queen Somervice

BBC News

BBC/Lee Durant

Malla's 31 -year -old husband, here with her four -year -old son, was killed in a military artillery blow during the ceasefire

Days after a 7.7 -magnitude earthquake shook Myanmar at the end of March, killing at least 3,700 people, the ruling military council in the country agreed to stop its destroyed military campaign.

Then this stopped shooting, over and over again.

I went to a rebel area in the eastern state of Karenie for 10 days from mid -April. I watched daily violations from Junta, including missile attacks and mortar shells that killed and wounded civilians and resistance fighters.

One of these was an uncle, a 45 -year -old father who was killed in a strike from military warplanes, in a place where his wife said that he should not be safe.

When the ceasefire was announced, on April 2, Malla and Dhala felt an opportunity to return to their home for the first time in years.

With their four -year -old, they went from the camp where they resorted to their village, Beckin Coco. They found it deserted, with the buildings broken from the decree fighting. Almost everyone moved to agricultural lands away from JUNTA weapons.

But since the young family is about to leave Picin Coco again, their car began loaded with their property, and the bombing began.

“We were all at the front of the house. Then the shells fell near us. We hid at the back of the house. But it is it [Khala] Mala said: I stayed in his place, the artillery shell landed and exploded near it. He died in the place he believed.

“He was a good man,” she said and started crying.

Later that afternoon, JUNTA warplanes attacked a house in the same street, killing four other men.

“I hate them,” he said. “They always attack people for no reason. I don't feel safe here. Flying fighters fly over the sky a lot, but there is no place to hide.”

It is not 31 and seven months pregnant. When we talked, she returned to the camp of the displaced, sad. Her son Zoe, who lost his father, will not leave her side.

BBC/Lee Durantbc/Lee Durant

One of the many people in the brutal civil war in Myanmar

Before the earthquake, Myanmar was in the midst of the country's civil war.

After decades of military rule and brutal repression, ethnic groups, along with a new army of young rebellious, brought dictatorship to a crisis. As two -thirds of the country reaches the resistance.

Tens of thousands of people, including many children, have been killed since the army seized power in a coup in 2021. The United Nations says the earthquake paid two million people, and about 2.5 million have already been displaced before the earthquake.

Carney, or Kaya, is far from the epicenter of the earthquake. The dimension is a blessing and curse. Its thick forest provides coverage for those who oppose military rule, but it is difficult to circumvent, the roads are poor and the main highways remain within the scope of the army's weapons. Most of the country is now controlled by rebellious and armed ethnic groups.

On March 28, when the earthquake hit, no death was reported in Carinin – but hospitals are still filled quickly with people with spine and crushing injuries.

The sink basin appeared 30 meters (100 feet) in the forests around the town of Demoso. Local residents who heard that the Earth believed that it was another air strike. For several weeks, the pelvis continued to expand with the final tremors.

BBC/Lee Durant

The United Nations noted that the military in Myanmar continued its operations after the earthquake and outside the ceasefire, and called them to end. The State Board of State, the ruling military council, did not comment on the alleged violations, but claimed that he was attacked by the resistance groups. During the ceasefire, all parties to the struggle kept the right to respond if they were attacked.

Within 10 days in Mobeye, Karenie, I watched daily attacks from JUNTA.

I met Stefano there, 23 years old, fighting the military dictatorship with the Carney Nationality Defense Force (KNDF).

A group of young fighters who set up trenches around the base is driving.

From a hideout of only 100 meters (330 feet) from the sites of the Military Council, he explained that the army continued the attacks “using all means” during the ceasefire – soldiers on the ground and drones.

“They usually attack drones and heavy artillery on this side. When they rain, they advance by benefiting from the weather.”

The ceasefire called a “joke”.

“We have not believed the military council from the beginning. We do not think that now, and we will not believe it in the future.”

BBC/Lee Durant

Stefano, 23, who is fighting against the military council, describes the ceasefire as a “joke”

BBC/Lee Durant

A village carries the curved metal from air strikes

The next day to talk, the army launched a large -scale attack with heavy weapons and men, attacking the rebel lines. While our way to the front lines, small weapons can be heard nearly, along with mortar strikes. The Earth was incited with new blows of armed drones.

Near -placed, the body of the Junta fighter who tried to violate the positions of the rebels. The resistance forces say they suspended all offensive activities during the ceasefire, but they said they would respond if they attacked. Yay Shui, the leader of another resistance group, the National Army Karenie, showed me pictures of his phone. “When we saw them, we shot them. One of them was hit,” he said.

Once again, the army was not only targeting the resistance forces. Its missiles later struck agricultural lands, killing a 60 -year -old woman. We got to the fields where four missiles landed, and children were playing with the curved metal and shrapnel from strikes.

The injured were taken to local hospitals, which are hidden in the woods to avoid air strikes from Junta warplanes.

In one, a young fighter was treated in a wooden wing with a dirt floor. He was wounded by shrapnel on his shoulder and was losing a lot of blood.

The 32 -year -old official, who is treating about ten patients due to war -related injuries since the ceasefire was announced. Two patients, resistance fighters, died.

BBC/Lee Durant

He rejected what he called the lies of the Military Council. “They only care about their interests,” he said. “They will only care about organizing them. They will not care about the rest of this country, their generation, youth, children, the elderly, anything.”

He said the only solution is to continue fighting.

On the top of a hill in the rebel -controlled areas is the Church of the Holy Heart of Jesus. The earthquake led to the bottom of the church bulletin and part of the ceiling. The bell sits from Rome now in a temporary cradle. Reforms have been made, but the Church may need to be rebuilt.

They still feel the final tremors here after weeks.

But for Father Philip, the local priest, the biggest threat to his group, and many of them are the displaced, come from the top, not below.

“There is no safe place. When we have flying fighters flying in the sky … you never know what will come from the sky.”

Returning to the Mobeye front, Stefano and his men pass the hours between attacks, clean their weapons and singing songs. “I can hear people's prayers, cry, and cry. We will overthrow the dictatorship,” they sing in complete harmony. They say that the only ceasefire they trust will come with the defeat of the Military Council.

The truce will end at the end of the month, but for most people here, it seems as if it was not at all.

