4.8 The size of the earthquake shakes St. Vincent and Grenaden





The earthquake in the first place on areas such as Hope Well, Richland Park, Calliaqua, Campden Park, Queens Drive and various other electoral districts in the country.

Monday, April 28, 2025

St Vincent and The Grenadines: an earthquake of 4.8 the size of St. Vincent and Grenaden on Sunday night, according to UWI. Several local population across the island reported that the earthquake is around 7:33 pm local time.

The earthquake is said to be greatly affected by the regions of hope well, Richelland Park, Calacoa, Camden Park, Koins Drive and other electoral districts throughout the country.

Moreover, the earthquake hit parts of Barbados at the same time. It was located around the latitude 13.25 north and the length line is 60.33 west and was a depth of 23 km. Officials said there are no immediate reports of any major damage.

Local residents also moved to Facebook to share their experience with Janine Richards, noting “I felt this and even heard at night wandering for 6 seconds.” Another said locally, “Since yesterday, the place was at a funeral, and I asked two women if they felt that the place was shaking and said yes.”

Philips wrote: “I felt something and did not realize that I was wondering whether this was what I was really thinking of until I saw people spread.” One local said he was very loud, noting that “they felt it in Boykia. We are from San Francisco, California, and we are accustomed to earthquakes. But this was different, a very loud noise.”

It is worth noting that the frequency of earthquakes in ST Vincent and Grenadines is very limited and in the past ten years, the country has seen an average of 21 earthquakes per year, or about 1 every month, with a size of four or higher in a radius of 300 km.

However, the authorities assured the local population that there is nothing to fear and that everyone is completely safe from this natural catastrophe. ST Vincent and Grenadines are also planning to build homes that will be flexible for climate to ensure the utmost safety during the time of these disasters in the island's nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wicnews.com/saint-vincent-grenadines/48-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-st-vincent-and-the-grenadines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos