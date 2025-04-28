Afad highlights the contents of the basic disaster group after the Istanbul earthquake





The AFAD Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) has confirmed that in addition to the basic necessities such as knife, yolk, water, food, blanket, initial equipment, medicines and hygiene groups, important documents in the emergency and disaster group at home must also be included.

The 6.2 -size earthquake that occurred in Istanbul on April 23 led to the issue of what should be in an emergency and disaster group to the agenda. It is important to remember that basic elements can help people stay in the first few hours during disasters and emergency situations, according to AFAD.

The first 72 hours of decisive

According to AFAD, the first 72 hours after disasters, especially earthquakes, is of decisive importance.

During this period, due to the possible delay in reaching rescue teams, individuals and families must have an emergency set that can meet their basic needs.

It is recommended to prepare emergency and disaster groups not only for individuals but also for special needs groups such as children, the elderly, persons with disabilities and pets. The group should always be kept in an easily accessible location.

What should be in the group?

AFAD emphasizes the importance of including the following elements in the emergency and disaster group: “Knife, whistle, a small amount of money, paper, pen, blanket or sleeping bag, scissors, adhesive tape, plastic paper, radio that works with the battery, manual lamp, backup batteries, medicine photography, descriptive recipes for regular use, drinking water, hygiene water, and three from Foods.

It is also recommended to include documents proving the condition of disabled individuals, such as disability card, artificial limbs, medicines and prescriptions; For children, formula, bottles, diapers, games and activity materials; For the elderly, medical documents, artificial limbs and medicines.

AFAD is also advised to verify regularly from the expiration dates for stomach foods, drink, medicines and hygiene elements, choosing suitable clothes for this season, reviewing the contents of the group and renewing them every six months.

Groups at home, workplaces and schools

AFAD also highlighted that emergency groups should not only be kept at home and workplaces, but also in vehicles, schools and classrooms.

It is recommended that students, with their teachers, determine the subjects they may need and store their groups in a place in the class where teachers can easily access them.

Sabah daily newsletter

Keeping up with what is happening in Türkiye, it is the region and the world.

Score

You can cancel the subscription at any time. By registering, you agree to our terms of use and our privacy policy. This site is protected by Recaptcha, Google Private Policy and the Conditions of Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/turkiye/afad-highlights-essential-disaster-kit-contents-after-istanbul-quake/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos