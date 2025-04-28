



Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2025-one month after a 7.7 devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, and the humanitarian needs are still not satisfied, and women and girls are still among the most at risk. Nearly 3,700 people died, 4,800 people were injured, and hundreds are still missing.

An assessment of the needs conducted by local care and partners in Mandalay, south of Shan and Sagag-found three of the most difficult areas-that women are the majority of those affected in the communications societies. The results also emphasize the challenges of the escalation of women, children and other weak groups. With the presence of societies that already face intertwined humanitarian crises, the seasonal wind season brings new threats, including more displacement along with health risks and living conditions.

“The risks of protection such as violence, abuse and exploitation – especially against women, girls and weak groups – are escalating and difficult to follow in the places of crisis – but what we hear is deeply related.” “In Mandalay, approximately 60 % of the people we spoke to have heard about violence or harassment against women and girls. However, only a quarter has known how or place to seek help. Access to specialized support services is still limited – especially for people with disabilities. It cannot only mean recovery, rebuilding homes.

In the sites affected by the rated earthquake, more than 6500 homes and 4300 toilets were evaluated. With a severe decrease in housing, the displaced families live in overcrowded shelters with relatives or in open spaces. Care Myanmar employees have mentioned that many shelters lack walls or departments, and make basic activities, such as changing healthy pads, very difficult.

Families remain in distress – lack food, clean water and protection. Many children were separated from their families and are unacceptable, with 65 % of them are girls. The risks of the most informed protection include domestic violence, early marriage and child, children's work. In Mandalay, 70 % of the respondents said they are not safe in displacement sites.

“Women do not feel safe. The shelters do not protect us from wind or rain, and it is especially difficult for large families and young children. We sleep in the open without beds, pillows or electricity, anxiety about weather and earthquakes.

Translation of response care before the monsoon wind

As growth continues, care increases its humanitarian response. Care with local partners aim to support 100,000 people over the next 9-12 months. This financing already provides life -saving aid including shelter, food, money, health services, clean water and protection to support the most earthquake societies. But many families still lack money to meet urgent needs, as well as a safe shelter, mosquitoes and food and reach clean drinking water.

“We are grateful to see people from all over the country meeting with us, standing with us, and working with local leaders,” a local partner participated in care. “But with the deepening of the crisis, funding remains decisive-not only for relief in emergency situations, but for long-term recovery.”

With the approaching monsoon winds, the risk of floods, the diseases transmitted by water, and the conditions of the increasing conditions will not grow. In 2024, heavy rains led to flashing floods in areas including Mandalay, Eritors, destroyed homes, roads, and farms. These same areas are now facing renewed threats in the wake of the earthquake. Care opened a field office in pre -supplies, reinforcement shelters, and improving safe water access. However, there is an urgent need for additional support to reach the most at risk societies before slipping-including financing local groups and women who are led by the closest to the crisis and are able to respond quickly.

Note for editors:

More than 17 million people were affected by earthquakes, including approximately 9 million women and girls. More than half of the affected women and girls live in the most affected areas, facing increasing risks to their safety, health and dignity. (Flash Update the Gender effect: The Myanmar earthquake No. 2, April 11, 2025) Myanmar remains among the most human response plans that suffer from deficiency in the world. (Myanmar, the humanitarian needs and the response plan 2025, December 2024) The sponsorship of up to $ 20 million to reach a million people affected by earthquakes in Myanmar. Mia Sen is a woman who has been displaced twice due to the conflict and now lives in a shelter after earthquakes. Her name has been changed to protect its privacy, safety and security.

For media inquiries, please contact: email [email protected] or Sarita Swanarat, Regional Communications Advisor in Asia, Email: [email protected]

