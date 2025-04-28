



Doha – An intense field investigation conducted by the Moroccan Human Rights Defense Association (LMDDH) revealed serious defects in distributing housing aid to the Hose victims that were struck in September 2023.

The report, which was released last week, reveals a blatant contrast between official figures and ground facts, with 16 % of affected families do not receive any help despite the fully lost their homes.

This number contradicts the official data of the joint committee, which recognized only 2.7 % of families (1652 families) without support.

This contradiction calls for questioning the effectiveness of the relief program that was implemented in the wake of the disaster.

One of the victims told the investigators: “I did not receive a monthly salary of 2,500 ($ 250) or any support for housing rebuilding, although my house has completely collapsed. I lost both legs in the earthquake,” one of the victims told the investigators.

He added that although multiple complaints were submitted and involved in the protests, its situation is still unanswered.

LMDDH has documented that 79 % of the respondents whose homes were destroyed did not completely obtain 80,000 (8,000 dollars) instead of MAD 140,000 ($ 14,000).

Moreover, 82 % of the affected population announced that this amount is “largely sufficient” to cover the costs of reconstruction, especially given the inflated prices of building materials in mountainous terrain.

The defective evaluation process is undermined by violations

The investigation revealed disturbing defects in the evaluation process. Local evaluation committees, charged with seven members, are repeatedly employed with only four representatives, especially local authority agents such as elders and moqaddems.

These described teams conducted assessments that rushed without a suitable examination of the damage.

Residents of a roundabout in the Angal community in the Amizmiz region accused the authorities of applying “double standards” when identifying the recipient of aid.

According to their testimonies, some families received support while others were excluded in more vulnerable situations, pointing to favoritism and potential corruption in the distribution process.

The report notes that with regard to the discovery: 5 % of the victims included in the survey were reported to confront extortion attempts by local officials to reach aid entitled.

Although the Ministry of Interior has started legal procedures against the perpetrators of such actions, the problem appears to be widespread to justify a broader investigation.

Transparency fears were prominent in the results, as the league criticized the lack of the recipient's lists and eligibility standards, which fueled the lack of confidence and resentment between the affected societies.

Difficulty data and unparalleled reconstruction plans

The investigation defined significant contradictions in the official data related to the destruction levels. According to the Benterteric Committee, the total collapsed houses reached 5835 while the partially damaged structures reached 53603.

However, the Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of the budget presented different personalities in starkly to Parliament, saying that the affected homes amounted to 59674, with 32 % (more than 19,094) completely collapsed and 68 % (40,578) partially damaged.

This contradiction is likely to reduce the number of families eligible to obtain full aid packages (MAD 140,000) by about 14,000 families.

“The number of collapsed houses must increase completely due to the final tremors and weather conditions, not a decrease,” the league stated in its report, and wondering about the reliability of official statistics.

The architectural approach to reconstruction has caused sharp criticism for its lack of cultural sensitivity. The report discovered that although the average damaged houses are about 170 square meters, the new designs provide only 76 square meters – a significant decrease in the absorption of rural mountain lifestyles.

98 % of the overwhelming respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the architectural style of new construction, which depends greatly on cement cement instead of the traditional construction methods that were characterized by the cultural identity in the region for generations.

Based on these results, the league urged immediate reforms, including the rapid investigation into suspended complaints, the publication of mixed field committees to verify eligibility claims, and a comprehensive review of support levels for those who received reduced compensation.

It also recommended an increase in the number of accredited engineers to accelerate the reconstruction process and implement a comprehensive development plan that deals with the economic, social and environmental aspects of recovery.

