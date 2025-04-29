Tajikistan: earthquake – April 2025





On April 13, 2025, at 09:24 local time, an earthquake struck several areas of Tajikistan, including Rasht, Black, and the capital of Doshanbe. Its center was 160 km northeast of Doshanbe, 21 km east of the Rasht area. The density was at the earthquake center 5-6 on the Richter scale, 4-5 in the Rasht area, and 3 in the city of Doshanbe. The final tremors occurred on the same day at 12:14 and 13:33 in almost the same geographical region, but with less power. Immediately after the start of the disaster, the government sent a committee to the field to assess the damage of the earthquake. According to the committee's reports, 67 homes were completely destroyed, 195 partially damaged, 186 slight damage, and more than 140 were affected by only slight damage. The main infrastructure – including hospital, clinics and schools – was also affected. One person died, he was injured 16. On April 22, 2025, another earthquake occurred in the area, with 4.0 on the Richter scale. In addition, on April 17, 2025 and April 19, 2025, tremors were recorded at the Mile Center in the neighboring Afghanistan, which was also perceived in the region, size 3.0 or below the Richter scale. Taking into account the possibility of additional tremors in the region, Coes works with societies that raise awareness and educational initiatives to ensure their willingness to act before, during and after the earthquake. An official letter was sent by the Emergency and Civil Defense Committee to the international community, including the Red Crescent Society in Tajikistan, and has requested help to respond to the needs of societies affected by the earthquake. (IFRC, April 28, 2025)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/disaster/eq-2025-000049-tjk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos