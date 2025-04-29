The drowning of lands driven by the earthquake in the northwest of the Pacific





This map (left image) refers to the 24 -esteem sites along the coast in the CASCADIA cutting area where Tina took a role and its team is the basic geological samples. The image on the right is for Brandon Hatcher and Tina a role with a basic sample. Credit: Tina Dura.

The next great earthquake is not the only threat to the northwest of the Pacific. A strong earthquake, along with high sea levels, can significantly increase the risk of floods in the northwest of the Pacific, which affects thousands of population and property in northern California, Oregon and Washington, according to New Virginia Tech Research.

A study published in the facts of the National Academy of Sciences found that a large earthquake can sink coastal lands up to 6.5 feet, which expands the coastal flooding capacity for federal grades, a region that contains a chance of 1 in 100 for floods each year, by 35 to 116 square miles.

The researcher Tina Dura, author of the study and assistant, a professor of terrestrial science at the College of Science, said: “The expansion of coastal flooding after the earthquake of the Cascadi region has not been determined before, and the effects needed to use lands can significantly increase the time of the healing schedule.”

The research shows that the most sharp effects will strike southern Washington, northern Oregon and northern California, dense areas of the region.

The role of Dura generated tens of thousands of earthquake models to estimate the potential scope of the earthquake-excessive land-which can be expected from the next Grand Cascadia earthquake.

Next, using spatial geographical analysis, the expansion team set by the earthquake in the flood plains by 1 % in 24 calamities and society along the CASCADIA spread. Since the timing of the next large earthquake is not certain, the team was determined to formulate the effects of the stunning earthquake today or in the year 2100, when the climate -moving sea level rise leads to an enlarged effects of the earthquake -based degradation.

The study indicates that after today's earthquake, 14350 of the population, 22,500 structures, and 777 miles of roads will fall into the flood plains after Earthquake, more than double exposure to floods.

Possible floods will affect five airports; 18 critical facilities, including public schools, hospitals, police stations and firefighters; Eight wastewater treatment plants. One electrical sub -station; And 57 possible polluting sources, including animal feeding, fuel stations, and solid waste facilities.

By 2100, the IPCC -translated international governmental committee shows expectations that the translated sea levels are high that sea surface levels along the CASCADIA cut area can reach 3 feet of the day. This height at the sea level, which the climate is exaggerated, amplifies the effects of future earthquakes, more than three times the exposure of floods to the population, structures and roads.

“Today, more than that in 2100, with high sea levels in the background, the immediate impact of the slope moving by the earthquake will be a delay in responding and recovery from the earthquake due to the origins at risk. The long -term monuments can make many coastal societies unconscious.”

The current low lands that were developed to graze livestock and agriculture will witness a severe economic loss, as the increase in tidal dumping will lead to an increase in excessive soil and made it unusable. Additional effects include erosion of natural systems, especially coastal calamities, wetlands, dunes and protective beaches. This acts as warehouses against storm storms and helps to dispel the wave energy to prevent the erosion of sediments and protect property damage.

According to Dura, the loss of these ecosystems may not be recovered, and the internal movement may be bound by terrain and human development.

These images show the areas where the current flooding is easy (left) and expanding the plains of flooding in the year 2100 (right) due to the rise in sea level and an earthquake with low, medium or high levels of landing or sunken lands. Credit: Tina Dura.

“The loss of direct wetlands directly affects the services of the ecosystems such as water filtration, habitats for fisheries and coastal birds, and the capacity of carbon storage,” said Dura, a company affiliated with the Veraline Institute of Life Sciences. “Wetlands are tidy lands as natural carbon forests, erosion or converting them into tidal apartments greatly reduces their ability to isolate carbon.”

The CASCADIA is one of many areas in the “Fire ring”, where the Pacific Panel meets another tectonic plate, causing the strongest earthquakes in the world and the majority of volcanic explosions. However, a large earthquake – who have a seismic volume of more than 8.0 – has not occurred along the CASCADIA spread area since January 26, 1700, making the coastal geological records of previous earthquakes and the associated slope is important to understand this danger.

The role and team are documenting geological evidence on a decline in the past by the earthquake where the biology working group at the Creescent Science Center leads, a center at the University of Oregon that provides a cooperative framework for addressing multidisciplinary and social scientific challenges in CASCADIA.

Their research on geological evidence at the end of six to seven thousand years indicates that 11 great earthquakes occurred about 200 to 800 years in the northwest of the Pacific. The last earthquake in the region resulted between 1.5 to 6.5 feet of Earth along the coastal line immediately drowned.

“CASCADIA is a unique place. It is not populated, but most of the estuary of rivers has a society in it, and they are all in the landing zone,” said Dura. “This is frankly as I think the drop can have greater effects than it was during other large earthquakes all over the world.”

Global importance

The areas of spread, which can also be found off the coast of Alaska, Russia, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand and South America are all similar to that to another. Along parts of these merger areas, there is an initial lift in the upper plate. The pressure between the two paintings is gradually built over the centuries.

The resulting earthquake is created when the above plate becomes unexpected. Abroad, the plate rises, forcing an increase in upward water that leads to tsunami. On the beach, the plate retracts, and immediately falls the coast to 6.5 feet.

The earthquake is shaken. For an earthquake 9 size or more, it takes about four to six minutes. During the occurrence of shaking, the Earth decreases, and depending on the tidal conditions, low -floods may face immediate floods.

Within 15 to 20 minutes, beating a tsunami with more floods. The entire process takes more than 30 minutes, and multiple tsunami may occur more than one to two hours. However, the drowning of the ground will last for decades after centuries after the earthquake.

According to a cycle, the Chilean earthquake in 1960 was immersed in the jungle and pine farms, turning it into the tidal swamps, and the coastal cities were flooded, forcing the residents to abandon their homes; The Alaska earthquake in 1964 was forced to transfer the aircraft societies and aircraft to a higher land; In 2004, the Sumatra Motoric earthquake was destroyed on the waterfront and caused the coast erosion; The 2011 earthquake in Japan caused corrosion, ports, and contributed to a nuclear disaster.

“Given the global spread of the areas of integration, these ideas beyond the importance of Cascadi, and to inform risk assessments and mitigation strategies of active areas around the world,” said Dura.

