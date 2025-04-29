



The low current lands that were developed to graze livestock and agriculture will witness a severe economic loss, as the increase in tidal dumping will lead to the armament of the soil and make it unusable. Additional effects include erosion of natural systems, especially coastal calamities, wetlands, dunes and protective beaches. This acts as warehouses against storm storms and helps to dispel the wave energy to prevent the erosion of sediments and protect property damage. According to Dura, the loss of these ecosystems may not be recovered, and the internal movement may be bound by terrain and human development.

“The loss of direct wetlands directly affects the services of the ecosystems such as water filtration, habitats for fisheries and coastal birds, and the capacity of carbon storage,” said Dura, a company affiliated with the Veraline Institute of Life Sciences. “Wetlands are tidy lands as natural carbon forests, erosion or converting them into tidal apartments greatly reduces their ability to isolate carbon.”

The CASCADIA is one of many areas in the “Fire ring”, where the Pacific Panel meets another tectonic plate, causing the strongest earthquakes in the world and the majority of volcanic explosions. However, a large earthquake – those who have a seismic volume of more than 8.0 – has not occurred along the CASCADIA criticism area since January 26, 1700, making the coastal geological records of previous earthquakes and the associated slope in order to understand this danger.

A role and its team document the geological evidence of the decline in the last earthquake as the Biology Group in the Creescent Science Center, a center at the University of Oregon, which is funded by the National Science Corporation that provides a cooperative framework for addressing multidisciplinary, social and social sciences in the CASCADIA region.

Their research on geological evidence at the end of six to seven thousand years indicates that 11 great earthquakes occurred about 200 to 800 years in the northwest of the Pacific. The last earthquake in the region resulted between 1.5 to 6.5 feet of Earth along the coastal line immediately drowned.

“CASCADIA is a unique place. It is not populated, but most of the estuary of rivers has a society in it, and they are all in the landing zone,” said Dura. “This is frankly as I think the drop can have greater effects than it was during other large earthquakes all over the world.”

Global importance

The areas of spread, which can also be found off the coast of Alaska, Russia, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand and South America are all similar to that to another. Along parts of these merger areas, there is an initial lift in the upper plate. The pressure between the two paintings is gradually built over the centuries. The resulting earthquake is created when the above plate becomes unexpected. Abroad, the plate rises, forcing an increase in upward water that leads to tsunami. On the beach, the plate retracts, and immediately falls the coast to 6.5 feet.

The earthquake is shaken. For an earthquake 9 size or more, it takes about four to six minutes. During the occurrence of shaking, the Earth decreases, and depending on the tidal conditions, low -floods may face immediate floods. Within 15 to 20 minutes, beating a tsunami with more floods. The entire process takes more than 30 minutes, and multiple tsunami may occur more than one to two hours. However, the drowning of the ground will last for decades after centuries after the earthquake.

According to a cycle, the Chilean earthquake in 1960 was immersed in the jungle and pine farms, turning it into the tidal swamps, and the coastal cities were flooded, forcing the residents to abandon their homes; The Alaska earthquake in 1964 was forced to transfer the aircraft societies and aircraft to a higher land; In 2004, the Sumatra Motoric earthquake was destroyed on the waterfront and caused the coast erosion; The 2011 earthquake in Japan caused corrosion, ports, and contributed to a nuclear disaster.

“Given the global spread of the areas of integration, these ideas beyond the importance of Cascadi, and to inform risk assessments and mitigation strategies of active areas around the world,” said Dura.

Other subsidiaries in Virginia Technology who contributed to the paper:

Robert Weiss, Professor of Earth Sciences Mike Willis, Associate Professor of Earth Sciences David Bruce, post -doctoral classmate William Chilton PhD. '23, now in the private industry Jessica Debla, post -PhD colleague in Earth Sciences Mike Braidi, previous doctorate. Student in Earth Sciences for this research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2025/03/cascadia-subduction-zone-earthquake-flooding-expansion-tina-dura.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

