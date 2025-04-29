



Emergency measures are needed to reduce the growing “medicalization” of the sacrifice of female genitals (FGM) and to include health workers to prevent practice, according to the new guidance published by the World Health Organization (WHO). Although the health sector plays a key role in stopping the FGM survivors, in several parts of the world, evidence suggesting that healthcare professionals are increasingly being performed. Since 2020, 52 million girls and women have been assessed by FGM's hands – about 1 in 4 cases. New which Guidelineentitled Prevention of female genitals and clinical complications management, Provides recommendations to prevent practice and ensure the care of survivors based on evidence, covering actions for the health sector, government and the affected community. “Relating for women's genitals is a serious violation of girls' rights and critically threatening their health,” said Dr. Pascale Allotey, who is the director of sexual and reproductive health and research, and a special program for playing the Human Playing of the United Nations (HP). “The health sector plays a key role in preventing FGM – health workers must be agents for change, not perpetrators of this harmful practice, and also have to provide high quality medical care for those who suffer its effects.” It is usually carried out on young girls before they reach puberty, FGM involves all procedures that remove or injure parts of female genitals for non -medical reasons. Evidence shows that no matter who does FGM, it causes damage. Some studies suggest that it can be more dangerous when performed by health care workers, as this may result in deeper, stronger cuts. His “medicalization” also risks inadvertently legitimizing practice and thus can threaten wider effort to give up the practice. For these reasons, who is the new guideline recommends the professional codes of behavior that explicitly prohibit healthcare professionals to perform FGM. Second, recognizing their valued role in communities, emphasizes the need for positive engagement and training of health care workers for prevention. Sensitive communication Approaches can help healthcare workers effectively reject the requirements for FGM, at the same time informing people about his serious immediate and long-term risks. “The research shows that healthcare professionals can be an influential opinion leader in changing their views on FGM -in playing a key role in its prevention,” said Christina Pallitto, a scientist from the WHO HRP who led the development of new guidelines. “The engagement of doctors, nurses and midwives should be a key element in the prevention and response of FGM, as the countries seek to end the practice and protect the health of women and girls.” With effective laws and policies, the guideline emphasizes the need for education and information in the community. Community awareness raising activities that include men and boys can be effective in increasing the knowledge of FGM, promoting maiden rights and supporting changes in attitudes. In addition to prevention, the guideline includes several clinical recommendations to ensure access to empathetic, high quality medical care for the survivors of the FGM. Given the scope and short and long -term health issues It will be a result of practice, survivors may need a number of health services in different stages of life, from mental health care to accusing risks and, as needed, surgical repairs. Evidence shows that it is possible to end the FGM with the right dedication and support. Countries like Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia have recorded a reduction in prevalence among 15-19-year-olds in the last 30 years by as much as 50%, 35%and 30%, collective action and political commitment to conduct prohibitions and accelerations of prevention. Since 1990. The likelihood that the girl will undergo genital mutilation has decreased for three times. However, it remains common in about 30 countries in the world, and about 4 million girls are still in danger each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/28-04-2025-who-issues-new-recommendations-to-end-the-rise-in–medicalized–female-genital-mutilation-and-support-survivors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos