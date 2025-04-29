The Noto Quick 3D model adds the dimension to understand the dynamics of the earthquake





3D rift engineering and photography of the Nuto Peninsula, shows the spatial contrast to lift the land taken in different ports. Scientists used super computers to detect the basic mechanism through which irregular rift engineering, which is characterized by multiple diversity, controls the contrast of the rift and the resulting rise. The variation of height from 1-2 meters in some areas, to up to 4-5 meters in others. © 2025 Ryosuke Ando, ​​Tokyo University

On New Year's Day 2024, a huge earthquake of 7.5 degrees Noto Peninsula struck in the north of central Japan, causing widespread damage to the area caused by the height, when the Earth rises due to the change of tectonic panels. However, the noticeable height varied significantly, as some areas suffer from a height of 5 meters from the surface of the earth. To better understand how the characteristics of rift lines affecting earthquakes, researchers in Japan used recently developed simulations to create a detailed error model. Results can help develop models to simulate various earthquakes and reduce disasters in the future.





The results were published in the magazine of Earth, Planets and Space as a border message.





“During the Nuto Peninsula earthquake, we saw a devastating lift in some areas compared to other regions. In this study, we began to understand the mechanism that controls its size and spatial and varied difference in the College of Science at TOKYO University and Head PECT FEAD for the current author.

Spatial distributions to lift the surface of the Earth captured by satellite monitoring and active errors at the sea floor. The warmer color areas have witnessed greater weighting during the earthquake. The effects of active breakdowns on the sea floor (heavenly lines) run along the north beach in the Nuto Peninsula. © 2025 Ryosuke ando, Tokyo University simulation shows a larger display of sliding distributions on an error and closure of height. The error slips greatly as the rift slices are directed perpendicular to the direction of compressive stress (green arrows) that work in the tectonic plate because this is the condition when the faults are effective. The consistency with the remarkable surface lifting confirms the validity of the simulation. © 2025 Ryosuke Ando, ​​Tokyo University

The researchers wanted to develop a model for an earthquake in 2024 based on previous research and used note data obtained before the earthquake occurred, such as the characteristics of the relevant errors and seismic activity that precedes the devastating earthquake. If the rift-based simulator in the real world can accurately design what happened during the earthquake, it will help researchers understand how the error engineering-which describes properties such as shape, direction and different angles (including what is known as Dip and Strike) and the movement of movement (SLIP) of the movement.





There are three main errors involved in the Nuto 2024 earthquake. They are what are known as interconnected mistakes, that is, errors with the opposite sensation of side movement. Two of them (Monzen's mistake, which was marked as SEG. 1 in numbers, Hoku-Vensula, Segs. Dip refers to the direction of error inclination. Note data was used on the effects of the rift (where errors intersect with the surface Due to the conditions of stress.





The simulation, which was developed with monitoring data from rift engineering, managed to reproduce the contrast in the height that occurred during the Noto 2024 earthquake. In some areas, height caused severe damage, while the effect in other cases was not severe due to the lowest rise. Based on the NOTO earthquake model, vertical displacement was concentrated near the effects of the error where the error is deviated locally from its general horizontal direction. This indicates that rift engineering is a key to how the earthquake affects the ground.





“Our simulation has enabled the superior computer to analyze 3D rift engineering, which is formally formed. We have revealed that rift engineering controls the overall process through the attitudes of the relative rift to the pressure force that operates in the tectonic plate in this region,” Ando said.





Looking at the future, researchers consider how to use this model to develop better dynamic rupture scenarios for future earthquakes. “By showing simulation capabilities with detailed models of rift engineering, we have shown how rift style properties can be restricted before large earthquakes. We expect this conclusion to build a way to evaluate the properties of risk caused by large earthquakes in the future,” Ando said.

