The risks of the new California earthquake raised by scientists





A large earthquake can cause the coastal lands to the coastal lands, which greatly increases the risk of floods, according to a new study.

The research, published in the facts of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), found that a large earthquake – larger than 7.7 – could cause a decrease between half a foot to six feet.

This would double the exposure to the floods of many coastal areas, where it sits airports, highways, wastewater facilities and homes close to sea level, according to the authors.

CASCADIA's merger is a major mistake from northern California to British Columbia.

CASCADIA's merger is a major mistake from northern California to British Columbia. CASCADIA's merger is a major mistake from northern California to British Columbia. Sean Tandon/AFP via Getty Images Why do it matter

The study shows that in light of a high -precision scenario, flood plains can expand up to 300 square kilometers.

By 2100, when it is combined with climate -based sea level rise, the flood plains can expand by 370 square kilometers, that is, more than the exposure of triple floods compared to current 2023.

What do you know

CASCADIA, where the Juan De Fuca plate slides below North America, is able to produce Megathrust earthquakes. These events not only lead to the destruction of the devastating tsunami, but also the coastal lands suddenly drown.

Tina Dura, the main author of the study, told the San Francisco Cronic, that “every sea level height that I expected by 2300 will happen in minutes,” Tina Dura, the main author of the study, told the San Francisco Chronic.

Dura added that the destruction of an immediate tsunami, as the earthquake caused by the earthquake will have permanent traces of decades and centuries.

Dura said that Red Biology – the study of ancient earthquakes using geological evidence such as sediments and rocks – shows that the great Cascadia earthquakes occurred every 450 to 500 years on average, although some of the tears were only 200 to 300 years.

The last earthquake that occurred in this error in 1700 was an estimated size of 9. The earthquake caused the coastal line to decrease several feet.

What people say

“This is a huge disaster looming on the horizon and we have no enough people,” Tina Dura, the main author of the study, told the San Francisco Chronk.

The study stipulates: “Modeling of the earthquake and spatial geographical analysis shows that its decline in a large earthquake in Cascadi today can double the exposure of floods to the population, structures and roads. By the year 2100, the inflating earthquake is by studying what it considers the need that there is a need for high costs in the cost. Planning for coastal flexibility in the Cascadia spread area And the world.

What happens after that

The authors of the study say that the results they reached can help decision -makers and coastal communities along the Cascadia spread area to prepare for the risks associated with the earthquake cycle and the high sea level of climate surface level, while providing visions of the active coasts around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/new-california-earthquake-risk-scientists-coastal-land-sink-cascadia-subduction-zone-2065590 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

