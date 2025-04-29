



<\/div> <\/div> ]”Filter”: “Nextexceptions”: “IMG, Blockquote, DIV”, “NextContainsexceptions”: “IMG, Blockquote, A.BTN, AO-BUTTON”,

One of the things he made in disasters was telling us that the communications infrastructure in Nepal would be crushed by the large structure.

In the minutes that followed the shake, I managed to contact my father again in the United States of America to tell them that I was fine. I learned that my tenant's house in Kathmandu was destroyed. I also learned that the tigers were still saving in the zoo.

I also learned about the disaster in the Everest base camp – and the word that the losses were high.

That night, I was awake in the torn sleeping bag on the plastic greenhouse floor, which was shook with sharp shakes every hour. At four in the morning, I bore my bag and walked in the dark to Lukla to see if there was any hope of returning to Kathmando.

It was still dark when it arrived, but the city was beating. Both mixed housing and external buildings in the airport town were amazing, although building the hospital on the outskirts of the city was severely damaged. When a group of young people ran in the past carrying an empty stretch, he got to know one of them. I was asked to join them at the empty airport to help create a field hospital for the wounded climbers who will get out of the Everest base camp.

We created a sorting system at the airport. I helicified and wounded helicopters carried from the Everest base camp, and my job was running to helicopters and assessing the condition of each patient.

The thumb means that the patient was walking wounded – they walked on the upper floor to the peripheral building to the temporary shock suite. The thumb down means that the patient was critical. We carried these people in a stretch to a small emergency room improvised on the ground floor. The hand is pulled through the neck that the patient has died. We carried them to the temporary morgue.

At approximately 5:30 am, the first helicopter took off and returned with four patients in critical condition. Each of them wore a prosperous climbing suit – a person in the camp had notes about his condition on the medical tape stuck to each person's chest.

The helicopter pilot did not stop the roundabout – we jumped into the craft and pulled the people in a style and the fastest possible. Mobile holders transported patients in the peripheral building. In less than a minute, the doors were closed and the helicopter took off.

After a few hours, four additional helicopters joined the rotation, with a repeat of the sequence every ten minutes or so. By 7 am, we heard a dual motor plane that comes to the ground. We ran to the plane – the floor of the empty passenger room is filled with patients in critical condition, some of which are wrapped in sleep bags. We emptied patients.

The opening of the airport shook the airport. At one point, a huge Russian Mi-17 helicopter joined the width and dropped 17 patients with each flight. When I opened the doors of the plane's heroos, we immersed a cloud of loose feathers from torn exploratory jackets and sleeping bags without scratch.

With the revelation of today, we have emptied nearly 70 people with al -Qaeda camp. We also carried four bodies to the morgue. Two of our patients died in a temporary clinic before they could reach a hospital in Kathmando.

That night, I managed to jump on the last flight to Kathmandu, and was behind the pilot's seat while the plane was woven around heavy clouds. Each few minutes I examined a Chinese climber with a collapsed lung and a British climber with a picnic.

After we landed at the airport and patients were loaded in a series of ambulances waiting, I got out of the gate and across the empty city to my broken house. Families were already wandering under the fabrics in the few green spaces offered by Katmando. While I was walking, I saw no looting of the widespread tigers. Instead, people combine blankets and food.

When I got home, my garden was already full of a temporary kitchen and my personal collection of back tents, each of which includes a pair of friends. My neighbors often stopped to check us and make sure we are fine. We participated in some guava and medicine from my first aid group, and we presented the blankets to us.

The next morning, I met with my friends in a bed and a nearby breakfast called The Yellow House to put ideas how we can contribute to healing. By the end of the day, we have created a hot line where people through Nepal can contact or text in requests for supplies, and a Facebook group where Nepalis can organize to deliver this supply.

The next month passed in Blis. It starts every day at 8 am with a planning meeting at The Yellow House, where we will appoint missions for teams of Nepalese volunteers who will carry out their cars. We spent the afternoon period in collecting relief supplies, collecting donations and removing the constant flow of foreign relief sets with goodwill that were more effort to manage it and then deserved. By the time we closed the project, we were the third largest dispenser of relief supplies in Nepal.

In the end, I moved from the courtyard to a modern concrete house on a plateau overlooking the city. When the final tremors calmed down, we also resumed our normal life. Restaurants were reopened, the city was rebuilt, and the climbers returned to the Everest base camp with record numbers. For years after that, the scrambled door will lead to a calm panic – but, too, it faded over time. The Home House team, which was repaired a year later when the destroyed floods struck the southern border of Nepal, and again when Covid-19 closed the country, leaving daily wage workers in the city face hunger, while local farmers were unable to sell their crops.

After a while, she was tired of the cold concrete house and returned to the heart of Kathmandu, and she rented another 100 -year -old home with a large garden and guava trees. Just now, I am a few blocks away from the zoo.

After a decade, it seems appropriate to return to the exact location in which everything has changed. I sat with the truth of this event again: life is weak as it is precious, and people are always much more kind than we expect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adventure/everest/nepal-earthquake-anniversary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos